Spurs fans react to reported interest in Emerson

Tottenham Hotspur could be in for a busy summer of activity going by what has been reported in recent weeks, and supporters in north London have been reacting to latest reports linking them with a new right-back.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is after Real Betis’ Emerson, who is also co-owned by La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Whilst Diario de Sevilla claim that the Premier League side have already enquired about the Brazilian ahead of a potential switch in a few months time.

Should Spurs sign a new right-back this summer?

Yes, bye Aurier! Vote No way! Vote

It remains to be seen how much the 21-year-old would command given he is contracted to two different clubs, although Transfermarkt currently value him at £16.2m and other reports from Sport, via Sport Witness, have mooted a €20m (£17.8m) fee for his services.

The right-back position at Spurs is by no means safe, particularly after current first-choice Serge Aurier was seen breaking the UK’s lockdown regulations for a third time, resulting in a two-week fine.

Kyle Walker-Peters has also been out on loan at Southampton and isn’t likely to have much of a future at the club if Mourinho was willing to let go of him in January – even temporarily as it left the Portuguese boss light on options in the role.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Emerson would be an interesting acquisition and many in north London seem to agree with one supporter hyping him up to be the ‘perfect’ signing.

The Betis ace has provided three goals and five assists in La Liga this term and has also averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.6 long balls and 0.9 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the transfer report…

This clip here makes him look like aurier in a green and white shirt — yid (@yidoo90) May 25, 2020

Would be a brilliant young player to have. Will need cash to sign this level of player though 😨 — James (@JamesSpurs1882) May 25, 2020

Would be a great addition to the squad! More than happy to keep Aurier, but we need quality competition! — GazzaSZN🧤 (@gazzaSZN) May 25, 2020

Can he defend? — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) May 26, 2020

He would be perfect — Jarv,🐓🎱🥊👨‍🌾🃏🏢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🏋️‍♂️🎯🏟🖤 (@EssexJarv) May 25, 2020

Emerson is solid that would be a big move for us — P/T PUNDIT (@1snyg) May 25, 2020

Aarons or riot — William (@spursy_chirpy) May 25, 2020

Plays like aurier Dkm https://t.co/gu3vA5Gm0d — Shakur (@Ace_THFC) May 25, 2020

Could do a lot worse than the young Brazilian fullback. An athletic, attacking player, formerly of Barcelona with great potential. Another player I mentioned in my thread on players we should look to sign this summer – https://t.co/nn4AG5ZMhG https://t.co/LyiypW6jTb — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 25, 2020

He's easily the third best young RB after Trent and Hakimi but KKKCruyffistas won't want him as a RB over their son in Sergi Roberto https://t.co/O0UCNUaZLF — kabak fan (@thfcaditya) May 26, 2020

swap for Foyth 👀 https://t.co/FyX3m1yiJ8 — Erik Blakney (@_mrblakney) May 25, 2020

Would love this to happen. — KoreanKing👑🇰🇷 (@Spurs481) May 25, 2020

Would be a useful player — StevieWonder🇳🇱 (@WideDutchman) May 25, 2020

AND in other news, Tottenham could ease Harry Kane concerns with SWOOP for Serie A STAR…