Spurs fans react to reported interest in Emerson

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/5/2020 | 09:42am

Tottenham Hotspur could be in for a busy summer of activity going by what has been reported in recent weeks, and supporters in north London have been reacting to latest reports linking them with a new right-back.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is after Real Betis’ Emerson, who is also co-owned by La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Whilst Diario de Sevilla claim that the Premier League side have already enquired about the Brazilian ahead of a potential switch in a few months time.

Should Spurs sign a new right-back this summer?

Yes, bye Aurier!

No way!

It remains to be seen how much the 21-year-old would command given he is contracted to two different clubs, although Transfermarkt currently value him at £16.2m and other reports from Sport, via Sport Witness, have mooted a €20m (£17.8m) fee for his services.

The right-back position at Spurs is by no means safe, particularly after current first-choice Serge Aurier was seen breaking the UK’s lockdown regulations for a third time, resulting in a two-week fine.

Kyle Walker-Peters has also been out on loan at Southampton and isn’t likely to have much of a future at the club if Mourinho was willing to let go of him in January – even temporarily as it left the Portuguese boss light on options in the role.

Emerson would be an interesting acquisition and many in north London seem to agree with one supporter hyping him up to be the ‘perfect’ signing.

The Betis ace has provided three goals and five assists in La Liga this term and has also averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.6 long balls and 0.9 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the transfer report…

