Spurs fans react to potential Olivier Giroud summer switch

Spurs fans react to potential Olivier Giroud summer switch

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 21/3/2020 | 08:00pm

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on a striker during the January transfer window, but fresh reports suggest they could go back in for one of their previous targets at the end of the season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the north Londoners are still hopeful of landing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this summer with him set to be available for a free transfer.

It has led to fans reacting to the news on social media, and as with every mooted signing, there are some all for it and some totally against it.

Spurs’ pursuit of the Frenchman went down to Deadline Day with Chelsea willing to sell, but as Frank Lampard wasn’t able to secure a new striker, Giroud wasn’t allowed to leave.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Clearly, the rivalry between the Blues and the Lilywhites alone was enough to put off some supporters with many blasting such a move.

“Insult” and “horrible” were two strong words used to back this view up while one member of the Spurs faithful said he would combust if the club nabbed both Giroud and Willian on free transfers this summer.

The 33-year-old bagged one of his three goals this season against Jose Mourinho’s side back in February, just a few weeks after his failed move across the capital.

However, some were behind the free capture, here’s why…

Before the season was interrupted and put on hold, Spurs were quickly embarking on a crisis – five defeats from six, out of all cup competitions and seven points adrift from the top four in the Premier League.

Their form has only gotten worse in the absence of top goalscoring duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, who have no one behind them in terms of squad depth, which is why many see Giroud as the ideal rotation option.

“Solid backup” and “no brainer” reinforce this.

The France international has only played 13 times in what was supposed to be a European Championship year, and with that being postponed until the summer of 2021, playing somewhere more regularly could bolster his chances of making that squad – one last hoorah, perhaps.

There were also comparisons made to other targets and other players in his position. One fan believed he was better than Arsenal frontman Alexander Lacazette while another believed the veteran could do a similar job to Fernando Llorente.

