Spurs fans react to potential Olivier Giroud summer switch

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on a striker during the January transfer window, but fresh reports suggest they could go back in for one of their previous targets at the end of the season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the north Londoners are still hopeful of landing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this summer with him set to be available for a free transfer.

Should Levy sign Olivier Giroud on a free?

It has led to fans reacting to the news on social media, and as with every mooted signing, there are some all for it and some totally against it.

Spurs’ pursuit of the Frenchman went down to Deadline Day with Chelsea willing to sell, but as Frank Lampard wasn’t able to secure a new striker, Giroud wasn’t allowed to leave.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

If we end up with Giroud & Willian this summer I might spontaneously combust. — Ben (@kanagawaben) March 20, 2020

What’s happening to our club? — Daniel Windler (@daniloni) March 20, 2020

No thanks ! He spent his best years with rivals n now wonna sign with Spurs ? Retirement village? Total insult — Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) March 20, 2020

Horrible signing. — EssexDogs (@dogs_essex) March 20, 2020

Don't you think we need a long term striker? Whatever though, I'm not wasting my time with this club. — Mr. Rager (@mrrgr00) March 20, 2020

Clearly, the rivalry between the Blues and the Lilywhites alone was enough to put off some supporters with many blasting such a move.

“Insult” and “horrible” were two strong words used to back this view up while one member of the Spurs faithful said he would combust if the club nabbed both Giroud and Willian on free transfers this summer.

The 33-year-old bagged one of his three goals this season against Jose Mourinho’s side back in February, just a few weeks after his failed move across the capital.

However, some were behind the free capture, here’s why…

Since we made the bid for him in Jan and Frank’s started playing him he’s shown he’s still got it. Absolutely worth it for a third choice striker especially on a free. Then they need to invest in a second choice striker who can rotate in for Kane — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) March 20, 2020

Would take Giroud tbh. Good option with PL experience. Can do a job late in games or when Kane needs a rest. — Darren King (@d1sco_d4z) March 20, 2020

He is for free so I would take him — Rasmus🇫🇮 (@RasmusCOYS) March 20, 2020

No brainer,could more than do a job for us. — Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) March 20, 2020

I’d take it tbh… solid back up and we can invest more in key areas — Sir Daniel (@StingyLevy) March 20, 2020

Before the season was interrupted and put on hold, Spurs were quickly embarking on a crisis – five defeats from six, out of all cup competitions and seven points adrift from the top four in the Premier League.

Their form has only gotten worse in the absence of top goalscoring duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, who have no one behind them in terms of squad depth, which is why many see Giroud as the ideal rotation option.

“Solid backup” and “no brainer” reinforce this.

The France international has only played 13 times in what was supposed to be a European Championship year, and with that being postponed until the summer of 2021, playing somewhere more regularly could bolster his chances of making that squad – one last hoorah, perhaps.

There were also comparisons made to other targets and other players in his position. One fan believed he was better than Arsenal frontman Alexander Lacazette while another believed the veteran could do a similar job to Fernando Llorente.

Son is better than half of strikers in premier league. He is better than Lacazette. We only need one backup striker. We need Quality RW. — SpursPoint (@SpursPoint) March 20, 2020

The guy is a World Cup winner. Great option as a back up or plan B for next year. Similar to the job Llorente did for us. — DannyBoy (@Dannyboy8t3) March 20, 2020

Prefer him to William ! He is good in air ,fitness and technically. — t31@🇳🇿🇸🇬✌🏽 (@t3166309633) March 20, 2020

And in other news, Spurs need Levy to be at his vintage best amid Kane links…