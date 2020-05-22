Spurs fans react as links to Vedat Muriqi emerge

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked to Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi and fresh reports this week suggest that Daniel Levy has actually bid for him, sparking a reaction from the north London fanbase.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Spurs have offered £4.5m for the Kosovan’s services whilst Italian duo Lazio and Napoli are said to also be keen on Muriqi.

The 26-year-old has been in decent form this term, bagging 15 goals and six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

But it is not Muriqi’s goalscoring prowess that Spurs fans have been discussing on Twitter this week but rather the bold yet small figure of £4.5m being bid.

The Champions League runners-up may have broke their transfer record in the summer, splashing £55m on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, but in the past Levy has been known for his tough negotiations that have often left Spurs behind.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said dealing with the Spurs chairman was ‘more painful’ than his hip replacement, so that tells it all really.

And that is why supporters have singled out the higher hierarchy at the club, blasting him for being up to his old ways.

Here’s what has been said…

Like going into the golf pros shop and offering £20 for a brand new set of Ping Irons. Man, he is an embarrassment! — Lockdown Blues! (@firemissionover) May 22, 2020

I agree,,,that does seem a bit high for a Levy opening bid — halfcutandhappy (@66Simonf) May 21, 2020

This is the most Levy thing I’ve ever seen 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MxZmT6ZPQM — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 21, 2020

He looks like Soldado and Janssen had a baby. — Tim Haines (@hainesy99) May 21, 2020

Levys offer plus a used scratch card. pic.twitter.com/s9XUMR4nKs — Ern (@Ern247AshCam) May 21, 2020

Why does he always do this. — Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) May 21, 2020

The fact that this is completely believable sums up everything about Levy. Unfortunately he has gone from an excellent negotiator with club at heart of decisions to a complete out of date joke. — Daniel Parry (@danielparry153) May 21, 2020

This guy gives off strong Roberto Soldado vibes — Paul Savory (@SenorSavory) May 21, 2020

And you wonder why Daniel Levy gets so much stick with claims like this 🙄 — Jules Bevis COYS (@julesbevis) May 21, 2020

Typical levy😭 — Eli (@dele_tubbies) May 21, 2020

Classic levy — Abhi THFC (@abhispurs) May 21, 2020

Pavlyuchenko 2.0 — Gavin O Flaherty (@gavinofla) May 21, 2020

Levy’s gonna Levy — mike taylor (@tententsrecs) May 21, 2020

A Daniel levy masterclass incoming — Jamie (@Jamie02318162) May 21, 2020

