Spurs fans react as links to Vedat Muriqi emerge

by Lewis Blain
2 minute read 22/5/2020 | 07:15pm

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked to Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi and fresh reports this week suggest that Daniel Levy has actually bid for him, sparking a reaction from the north London fanbase.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Spurs have offered £4.5m for the Kosovan’s services whilst Italian duo Lazio and Napoli are said to also be keen on Muriqi.

ENIC Group and Levy - in or out?

Stay please!

Get out!

The 26-year-old has been in decent form this term, bagging 15 goals and six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

But it is not Muriqi’s goalscoring prowess that Spurs fans have been discussing on Twitter this week but rather the bold yet small figure of £4.5m being bid.

The Champions League runners-up may have broke their transfer record in the summer, splashing £55m on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, but in the past Levy has been known for his tough negotiations that have often left Spurs behind.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said dealing with the Spurs chairman was ‘more painful’ than his hip replacement, so that tells it all really.

And that is why supporters have singled out the higher hierarchy at the club, blasting him for being up to his old ways.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Spurs fans react over reported Morgan Sanson interest

