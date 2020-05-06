Spurs fans react to reports linking them with Willian

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have won the race to land one of their first signings of the summer if reports are to be believed.

According to Richard Keys at BeIN Sports, via the Mirror, Chelsea winger Willian will join their London rivals on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the end of the current campaign.

Should Spurs sign Willian on a free?

100% great move! Vote Snake, no thanks! Vote

Supporters have been reacting on social media after Ricky Sacks relayed the news. It’s also claimed that the Brazilian is keen to remain in the English capital, which has resulted in Jose Mourinho acting quickly to snap up his former player.

The Brazilian veteran would come with a wealth of experience having featured over 200 times in the Premier League since joining the Blues in 2013, but Willian would also arrive with a target on his back having originally rejected a move to Spurs in favour of joining Chelsea.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

And this is something that some fans simply can’t shake off when discussing the prospect of landing the 33-year-old ahead of next season.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the news…

If I can tolerate Adebayor in a Spurs shirt I can tolerate this wally. — Tom Ball (@DesignBally) May 5, 2020

Heart say no. Head yes. If we have no budget this window we need free transfers and he’s a good player. Urgh. If he joins I’ll accept it but not hoping he does. — lou cm 🕯 (@chandlermullins) May 5, 2020

If we truly have no soul then fine. They sing a song about him dumping us and it’s true so I’d rather not be like that. — Leandro Damião (@beenbenn) May 5, 2020

Don’t want him!… He dumped us to join one of our most hated rivals, now we’re just supposed to forget that!?..🤷🏼‍♂️ 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 — DEANO (@WCGdeano) May 5, 2020

While he played for a direct rival, this could actually be some great business from Levy. If you bring Willian in on a free and then sell either Lamela or Lucas, we would be making a profit in a summer where we desperately need transfer funds. Willian > Lamela and maybe Lucas — Turner ⚪️ (@thfcturner) May 5, 2020

Really hope we sell Lamela now. Lucas is a good squad player to have. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 5, 2020

Class player

Great signing if we get him. — gerry connolly (@gerryconnolly3) May 5, 2020

If Spurs are forced to sign players on a free, I’d take Willian. Experience as a winner which is needed in the Spurs squad to move to the next level — Dan (@DanPenfold91) May 5, 2020

Probably should make sure we actually sign him this time, instead of getting mugged-off again ☝🏾 — ap (@otheranthony) May 5, 2020

This is a disgrace, bad enough Jose is managing Tottenham. 🥴 — Dennis Mayfield (@DenIntheBardo) May 6, 2020

So basically we will sign an aging player on big money and then be left with him once Mourinho is sacked…a squad of aging players… god help us in a couple of seasons when he goes — kirk (@kirkden) May 6, 2020

we will get him but overatted not any better than we allready have — peter James (@peterjames314) May 5, 2020

Would be a useful signing to add much needed depth to the squad, can be any worse than signing William Gallas — Mac (@Imabigmac) May 5, 2020

He has an arrogance and winning mentality. This squad needs that. — Waynesheffield (@waynesheffield) May 6, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans want £30m ex-PL FLOP as his asking price gets slashed…