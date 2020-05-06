 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to reports linking them with Willian

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 6/5/2020 | 07:16pm

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have won the race to land one of their first signings of the summer if reports are to be believed.

According to Richard Keys at BeIN Sports, via the Mirror, Chelsea winger Willian will join their London rivals on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the end of the current campaign.

Should Spurs sign Willian on a free?

100% great move!

Snake, no thanks!

Supporters have been reacting on social media after Ricky Sacks relayed the news. It’s also claimed that the Brazilian is keen to remain in the English capital, which has resulted in Jose Mourinho acting quickly to snap up his former player.

The Brazilian veteran would come with a wealth of experience having featured over 200 times in the Premier League since joining the Blues in 2013, but Willian would also arrive with a target on his back having originally rejected a move to Spurs in favour of joining Chelsea.

And this is something that some fans simply can’t shake off when discussing the prospect of landing the 33-year-old ahead of next season.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the news…

