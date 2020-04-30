Spurs fans elated by new Thomas Meunier report

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to every man and his dog since the Premier League halted action ahead of what should, no doubt, be a relatively busy summer for Jose Mourinho as he’ll be looking to build his own squad of players.

One reported target who probably isn’t going to make the switch to north London is Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier after The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare branded the potential move as “very unlikely” in a recent podcast appearance.

And members of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to the information on social media. It’s safe to say they are pretty elated with the news.

The 28-year-old has played a bit-part role for Thomas Tuchel in the French capital this season despite racking up 27 appearances in all competitions, only 16 of those have come in Ligue 1, per Transfermarkt.

Meunier is entering the final few months of his contract having been at PSG since 2016, so would be available for a free transfer ahead of next season.

But supporters really don’t want to see him at Spurs, here’s what has been said…

