Spurs fans react over Hugo Lloris news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 07:05pm

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been left reeling by the club’s latest decision to end their pursuit of a new goalkeeper.

Over the past few months, the north London outfit have been linked to Ajax stopper Andre Onana following a below-par and injury-hit campaign from skipper Hugo Lloris.

But now they have their reservations over the Cameroon international, according to De Telegraaf, who further claim that Spurs are set to stick with their Frenchman for next season instead.

The Daily Mail suggested that Onana would cost teams between £40m and £50m, which is why some fans believe there is more at play here, particularly due to Daniel Levy’s tight financial control of the club.

Do Spurs need a new #1 this summer?

Yes, get rid of Lloris

No, Lloris is fine

Lloris has played only 18 matches this term but has dropped several clangers, such as being beaten at his near post against both Chelsea and RB Leipzig whilst also handing Aston Villa an easy goal. Not to mention his injury against Brighton being the result of another blunder.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

