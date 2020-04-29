Spurs fans react over Hugo Lloris news

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been left reeling by the club’s latest decision to end their pursuit of a new goalkeeper.

Over the past few months, the north London outfit have been linked to Ajax stopper Andre Onana following a below-par and injury-hit campaign from skipper Hugo Lloris.

But now they have their reservations over the Cameroon international, according to De Telegraaf, who further claim that Spurs are set to stick with their Frenchman for next season instead.

The Daily Mail suggested that Onana would cost teams between £40m and £50m, which is why some fans believe there is more at play here, particularly due to Daniel Levy’s tight financial control of the club.

Do Spurs need a new #1 this summer?

Yes, get rid of Lloris Vote No, Lloris is fine Vote

Lloris has played only 18 matches this term but has dropped several clangers, such as being beaten at his near post against both Chelsea and RB Leipzig whilst also handing Aston Villa an easy goal. Not to mention his injury against Brighton being the result of another blunder.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

Onana is a class keeper… what they having doubts about 😂 — George (@georgeachillea) April 28, 2020

Another season of paper wrists, fantastic. — graham 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@grahamroon) April 28, 2020

No longer wish to pay the fee most likely — cain (@_busmalis) April 28, 2020

Whatever the outcome this is bad news — CraigyGeest (@thegreatgeesty) April 28, 2020

Never rated hugo, as a gk he annoys the hell outa me.. we need a new gk — Az ( Isolation ) (@SLiiPZHDD) April 28, 2020

The cheaper option. Shock — Sam Nunn (@Nunny1990) April 28, 2020

Great the calamitous and most uninspiring ‘captain’ carries on conning a living out of Spurs — Felon82 (@Felon82) April 28, 2020

We must have found out he would cost more than 5 million….. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) April 28, 2020

Not good, Lloris is near his end and Onana is a superstar that our club should make a priority. He’s the future top 10 GK of the next decade — Cody Knorr 🇺🇸 (@CMK_COYS) April 28, 2020

Well this is a mistake. Lloris isn’t good enough — John Joyce (@John__Joyce) April 28, 2020

Lloris is awful, we will never win anything without a decent keeper — Ricoyid (@ricospur) April 28, 2020

After realizing he would cost actual money… — The Hoff. (@PaulHofford) April 28, 2020

You cant be serious, lloris is a total liability — Ricoyid (@ricospur) April 28, 2020

That’s another 15 points dropped literally next season if we think we don’t need a new keeper — graham 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@grahamroon) April 28, 2020

