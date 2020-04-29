 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly being a top target

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 04:35pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to the latest transfer rumour circulating north London this week as a big name has been linked with Jose Mourinho’s side.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly could be “one of their most important targets” this summer – and there is even a good feeling between his agents and Daniel Levy.

He claims that the 28-year-old is likely to leave the Serie A club at the end of the season whilst Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is also said to hold an interest in the colossal defender.

Di Marzio rates the chances of Koulibaly joining the Premier League as “very high” but it remains to be seen what sort of fee Napoli would command.

The French-born Senegal international is valued at £50.4m by Transfermarkt while at the start of the month, Mundo Deportivo claimed Paris Saint-Germain had won the race for him in a deal expected to be around €75m (£65.5m).

Spurs’ club-record signing is midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at £55m, so despite many wanting to see Koulibaly in north London, some have their doubts given Levy’s track record.

Here’s what has been said…

