Spurs fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly being a top target

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to the latest transfer rumour circulating north London this week as a big name has been linked with Jose Mourinho’s side.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly could be “one of their most important targets” this summer – and there is even a good feeling between his agents and Daniel Levy.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

He claims that the 28-year-old is likely to leave the Serie A club at the end of the season whilst Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is also said to hold an interest in the colossal defender.

Di Marzio rates the chances of Koulibaly joining the Premier League as “very high” but it remains to be seen what sort of fee Napoli would command.

The French-born Senegal international is valued at £50.4m by Transfermarkt while at the start of the month, Mundo Deportivo claimed Paris Saint-Germain had won the race for him in a deal expected to be around €75m (£65.5m).

Should Spurs sign Kalidou Koulibaly?

100% Vote NO Vote

Spurs’ club-record signing is midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at £55m, so despite many wanting to see Koulibaly in north London, some have their doubts given Levy’s track record.

Here’s what has been said…

Would be an absolutely extraordinary signing if we could pull it off — Cameron (@thfccameron) April 28, 2020

More lies levy putting out here I remember the Dybala one spurs fans don’t get too excited — Paul Hamilton (@IAMPaulHamilton) April 28, 2020

pahahahah rehashing this fake story again?! More chance of signing Bale…whom we will be linked with heavily again. — Daniel Harris (@DanDTP) April 28, 2020

Haha this is dybala v2. Not gonna happen https://t.co/Oa5tZ8VveU — WINKSY_WZN (@WINKSY_SZN8) April 28, 2020

Idk he’s 28 and I think he’s slightly overrated, think we should go for someone younger… https://t.co/AqRH03wQsR — Malcolm (@malcolmspurs) April 28, 2020

Sanchez and Koulibaly with Sissoko infront of them is illegal 😭 #COYS — кєνιи мαχιмυѕ (@_TheRealMaximus) April 28, 2020

Act like a big club and make it happen Levy! — Saucessoko (@saucessoko) April 28, 2020

Sanchez and Koulibaly 😍 — GazzaSZN🧤 (@gazzaSZN) April 28, 2020

Koulibaly would be sick in our squad — Harry Marples (@MarplesHarry) April 28, 2020

I beg this happens. Imagine Koulibaly x Sanchez at the back 🙌🏽 — RC 🌟 (@ACReece13) April 28, 2020

Now this is the right kind of player we need, absolute monster — jack (@jackcollins_) April 28, 2020

Signing koulibaly is what stuff of dreams is made of — mahaki_11spurs (@mahakimeena) April 28, 2020

AND in other news, Loads of Spurs fans react to Alasdair Gold tweet…