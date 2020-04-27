Spurs fans react to Max Aarons transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting in their droves this week after reports emerged linking them with a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons in the summer.

According to Soccer Link, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has personally contacted the 20-year-old to try and convince him to join the club, although it is also claimed that they will have to compete with arch-rivals Arsenal to secure his signature.

And the news has supporters desperate to see it come to fruition.

Aarons has been a key part of the Canaries’ first-team squad for the past two seasons whilst this campaign he has racked up 27 appearances in the top-flight, recording two assists, one of which came against Spurs.

Who should Spurs sign at right-back?

Max Aarons Vote Thomas Meunier Vote Other Vote

This has seen his value rise to £18m as per Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen what sort of fee the Norfolk-based outfit would command for his services at the end of the season, but relegation to the Championship would aid Spurs’ chances substantially.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the latest on Twitter…

IM ON MY KNEES — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) April 26, 2020

1. Is that not tapping up?

2. Aarons is a significant upgrade on Aurier. https://t.co/lebXm90vz2 — Whitehouse Address (@TheWAddress) April 26, 2020

Sell aurier and kwp about 35 mill combined? And bring in Meunier for free, and Aaron’s 30 mill, sweet deal — XxFI-SPURSxX (@Justin56167611) April 26, 2020

Plz god let this be tru I’m begging — joe (@dopefresh786) April 26, 2020

This would be 10x better than Meunier — Watson (@watson_THFC) April 26, 2020

YESS — Mark 🇭🇺 (@thfcmark__) April 26, 2020

Please 🙏 — Connor Wright (@WrightyWright88) April 26, 2020

