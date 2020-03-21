With fans at Tottenham Hotspur starved of any real match action, summer signing Ryan Sessegnon gave them a taste of what could’ve been by playing out the London derby on FIFA 20 instead, and his tweet has got them all talking about it.
The left-back defeated West Ham’s Michail Antonio 2-0, and as a result, the Hammers forward will have to don the Spurs shirt as a forfeit.
It wasn’t just for bragging rights or entertainment, though, as Sessegnon has donated £1,000 to charity.
Great win!🤴🏿 Looking forward to my apology @Michailantonio 🤣 #FIFALondonDerby pic.twitter.com/Zu5ygccXdr
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) March 20, 2020
The 19-year-old started himself, of course, with goals coming from Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura.
Here’s how fans have been reacting…
Had him on strings https://t.co/FNzijR3JH5
— Olé Gunna Fockyadoortah (@DLad96) March 21, 2020
And people say Spurs can't keep a clean sheet.
That a boy @RyanSessegnon https://t.co/wckMM3wdNZ
— Buffalo Spurs (@buffalospurs) March 20, 2020
Sess picking himself at LB rather than LW in his own FIFA team 👀 https://t.co/6FrK9LV3t3
— NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) March 20, 2020
Forgot what it’s like to see a winning Spurs side. 😍😂 https://t.co/NKcKw5EF5C
— Nick. (@NickHarden92) March 20, 2020
Thank you for defending our honor, king
— Alex (@AGreenberg22) March 20, 2020
Need to work on your pens Ryan. Absolutely destroyed him. My son got me involved. Great fun
— JaiP (@JaiP72) March 20, 2020
You ruined another cup final for them
— Daniel Watts (@watsi_17) March 20, 2020
Not sure how it was only 2, you absolutely rinsed him Sess, well played lad #COYS
— John Gillespie (@SPIDERFIST101) March 20, 2020
Ruined there cup final 😂
— Un’fitdombele (@Unfit4spurpus) March 20, 2020
My GOAT 🐐🇮🇱
— Andy (@5he1fsideyid) March 20, 2020
Clean sheet Jose would be proud 😂
— Leona broom (@LeonaBroom) March 21, 2020
Gents….. well done tonight and thank you. Stupid and pointless but great entertainment. CoYs 😅😉
— Andrew Lucas (@andrewlucas44) March 20, 2020
Given the north Londoners’ recent struggles, some sections of the Spurs faithful can understandably take this as a big victory, especially as it’s getting one over one of their rivals.
There were plenty of jokes, such as the side actually keeping a clean sheet for once as well as picking up a win.
Spurs have lost five of their last six in all competitions in a run that has seen them crash out of all cups whilst sinking seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.
And with a lack of real football on offer, it is clear that plenty have taken in what they can, which is summed up in the comment that it was “stupid and pointless” but still fun entertainment nonetheless.
Sessegnon has been limited to just 12 appearances this term, and the teen will surely be wanting to transform these virtual fortunes into performances on the pitch whenever is next possible.
While in other news, this Spurs star is Pochettino’s greatest legacy at the club…