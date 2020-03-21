 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Ryan Sessegnon victory tweet

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 21/3/2020 | 07:05pm

With fans at Tottenham Hotspur starved of any real match action, summer signing Ryan Sessegnon gave them a taste of what could’ve been by playing out the London derby on FIFA 20 instead, and his tweet has got them all talking about it.

The left-back defeated West Ham’s Michail Antonio 2-0, and as a result, the Hammers forward will have to don the Spurs shirt as a forfeit.

It wasn’t just for bragging rights or entertainment, though, as Sessegnon has donated £1,000 to charity.

The 19-year-old started himself, of course, with goals coming from Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

Given the north Londoners’ recent struggles, some sections of the Spurs faithful can understandably take this as a big victory, especially as it’s getting one over one of their rivals.

There were plenty of jokes, such as the side actually keeping a clean sheet for once as well as picking up a win.

Spurs have lost five of their last six in all competitions in a run that has seen them crash out of all cups whilst sinking seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

And with a lack of real football on offer, it is clear that plenty have taken in what they can, which is summed up in the comment that it was “stupid and pointless” but still fun entertainment nonetheless.

Sessegnon has been limited to just 12 appearances this term, and the teen will surely be wanting to transform these virtual fortunes into performances on the pitch whenever is next possible.

While in other news, this Spurs star is Pochettino’s greatest legacy at the club…

