Spurs fans react to Madrid offering Luka Jovic

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 22/3/2020 | 09:00am

Tottenham Hotspur will have a chance to make amends this summer after failing to secure a striker during the January transfer window, and they may have been handed one on a plate.

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid flop will be offered to Spurs and Chelsea with there seemingly no way back for him at the La Liga giants.

Who would you rather sign this summer?

This comes after he broke self-isolation protocol by flying back to his homeland, Serbia, last week while his teammates were all in quarantine at home.

Both London clubs are said to have held long interest in him and will now be given the opportunity to sign him at the end of the season.

And fans have been discussing the potential of snatching him from their grasp, here’s what has been said…

Many were of the same opinion that the frontman would be most welcome in north London, describing the move as a “no brainer” whilst Jovic was lauded for being “young” and “hungry” as well as a “great player”.

After earning a £55m (€60m) move from Frankfurt following a 27-goal season, the young forward has failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, scoring just twice in 24 appearances.

This latest saga is surely pushing him closer to the exit door under Zinedine Zidane, but some members of the Spurs faithful have their doubts given Daniel Levy’s tough negotiating history.

One supporter brandished the reports as “funny”as a result.

There was even a call from one fan for the club to swap leading talisman Harry Kane and £30m for Jovic’s services next season so that they can strengthen the rest of Jose Mourinho’s playing squad.

