Spurs fans react to Madrid offering Luka Jovic

Tottenham Hotspur will have a chance to make amends this summer after failing to secure a striker during the January transfer window, and they may have been handed one on a plate.

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid flop will be offered to Spurs and Chelsea with there seemingly no way back for him at the La Liga giants.

This comes after he broke self-isolation protocol by flying back to his homeland, Serbia, last week while his teammates were all in quarantine at home.

Both London clubs are said to have held long interest in him and will now be given the opportunity to sign him at the end of the season.

And fans have been discussing the potential of snatching him from their grasp, here’s what has been said…

Very good player I would take him in a heartbeat but it would mean having two strikers in our first team squad and that’s forbidden unfortunately! — Harry Carlton (@HarryCarlton55) March 21, 2020

Sign him up now.. proper player. — Graeme (@graeme_milner) March 21, 2020

In a heart beat — Martin Dolan (@Martindolan101) March 21, 2020

He’s a great player. He would adapt to PL well. Young but intelligent and holds up play well. — Sawdon Stewart (@SawdonStewart) March 21, 2020

I'd take him in a heartbeat, his form at Frankfurt was spectacular to watch, plus he's young and hungry. Let see this so called special relationship with Madrid actually benefit us for once? https://t.co/SYl7RvMdoP — JustJay (@90sBabyJRS) March 21, 2020

Him and Giroud in the summer to add to our striker depth and I'll be a very happy man. Jovic is young and can play in a two with Kane and Giroud offers a different dimension to our team, one that we haven't had since Llorente left #THFC https://t.co/ctEsI51Y9J — Ishaq (@IshaqThfc) March 21, 2020

Many were of the same opinion that the frontman would be most welcome in north London, describing the move as a “no brainer” whilst Jovic was lauded for being “young” and “hungry” as well as a “great player”.

After earning a £55m (€60m) move from Frankfurt following a 27-goal season, the young forward has failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, scoring just twice in 24 appearances.

This latest saga is surely pushing him closer to the exit door under Zinedine Zidane, but some members of the Spurs faithful have their doubts given Daniel Levy’s tough negotiating history.

One supporter brandished the reports as “funny”as a result.

levy kibosh incoming — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 21, 2020

Doubt we will part with 50 million that Madrid would want for him. — andy (@andyo115) March 21, 2020

This is funny — DeleAlli_fc 🇮🇳 (@rajagopal277) March 21, 2020

There was even a call from one fan for the club to swap leading talisman Harry Kane and £30m for Jovic’s services next season so that they can strengthen the rest of Jose Mourinho’s playing squad.

Swap for Kane + 30 million pounds then buy DM, CB, RB and you got a squad. Once upon a time Mourinho did it at Inter Milan — Francis Antobre (@Alhaji_menace) March 21, 2020

