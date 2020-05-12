Spurs fans drool over the prospect of landing Ryan Fraser

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will have to work with a reduced transfer budget this summer, according to reports, as the north London side try to financially cope post-pandemic.

It means Spurs could see themselves restricted to free transfers and swap deals just one year after the club broke their record transfer fee to land French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a £55m coup.

Ryan Fraser on a free - yes or no?

100% yes! Vote No thanks! Vote

One target that fans seem to be pleased with is Ryan Fraser – the AFC Bournemouth winger is set to leave the Cherries at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had the best of campaigns, scoring just once in 32 appearances albeit with four assists, too but the south coasters have endured a tough season overall.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Although last term, Fraser enjoyed a fruitful spell, bagging eight goals and 15 assists, via Transfermarkt.

Which is why many in north London appear to be happy over the thought of clinching the Scotsman on a free, especially instead of Willian and even over Erik Lamela.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have been saying about the potential move…

Yup I’d prefer this free to the willian free. Upgrade on lamela who we can sell and put towards buying Eze — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) May 12, 2020

Yes please — Jake Hushon (@jakehushon) May 11, 2020

Yes. Do it. It’s a no brainer for a free transfer — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 11, 2020

would be happy with that — Dãvîd🃏 (@_LemonSqueezer_) May 11, 2020

On a free?? Complete no brainer!

He’s decent — Damien Buhagiar (@djBuhagiar) May 11, 2020

Pacy good dribbler can score puts dangerous balls in the box quality squad player especially for free — Nathan Lord (@NathanL67927613) May 11, 2020

On a free? Is this even a question?! The team needs quality depth and proven players. Sign me up — Eric Blair (@EricBlair1984_) May 11, 2020

Andy “the pub winger” Reid mark 2. — Chris Boon (@ChrisBoon15) May 11, 2020

I’d take him — Alex • Pinned (@clinicalsissoko) May 11, 2020

Better than Willian. Would be good if Lamela was sold — JJ🤤 (@THFCJJ1) May 11, 2020

No brainer, sell Lamela — Peter Rainey (@Raineyballs) May 11, 2020

He could be for us what Shaqiri is for Liverpool. Good squad addition, play the early stages of cups and rotate in against lower-mid table opposition to give the other forwards a break — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) May 11, 2020

Would be a good signing. Plenty of pace and can get the ball into Kane — Justin Stevens (@jstevens123) May 11, 2020

Very good squad player, has age on his side , can improve under mourinho and levy’s favourite price tag FREE! Also can play in a few positions I think we would be silly not to consider him wether the deal gets done we will see. — Richard Impellizzeri (@impellizzeri84) May 11, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to fresh Milinkovic-Savic reports…