Spurs fans slam Adam Lallana transfer report

One transfer report has left plenty of Tottenham Hotspur supporters fuming this week.

According to the Mirror, Spurs are one of several Premier League teams taking an interest in out-of-contract Liverpool star Adam Lallana this summer.

Would Adam Lallana be a shrewd addition for Spurs?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

The 32-year-old is yet to be offered fresh terms and appears set for the exit door at Anfield, which will soon make him a free agent.

But the Spurs faithful have slammed such links on social media…

The ambition of the football club in a tweet 🤦‍♂️ rubbish signing if true — John Mac (@chumbamac) May 27, 2020

Noooo — Aditya Kanungo (STAY 🏠) (@adityakanungo1) May 27, 2020

🤡 — Matt James (@MattJames77) May 27, 2020

Terrible footballer. What has he achieved in all the clubs he has played for . We don’t need a player with such poor attitude — Erol Aziz (@ErolAziz4) May 27, 2020

I sincerely hope this is a joke, although it’s not funny. Hes a total waste of space and wouldn’t make Spurs 2nd team. — Derek Healey (@delboy1505) May 27, 2020

Lallana has been a bit-part player for Jurgen Klopp this campaign and was named on the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over the north Londoners last year.

Per Transfermarkt, the 32-year-old veteran has averaged less than 40 minutes per appearance this term having featured 22 times.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Despite being very versatile in terms of where he can play in midfield, Lallana may struggle to garner much game time if he made the switch to Spurs given the array of options Jose Mourinho has at his disposal.

It seems rather unlikely that he’d be able to remove the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko or Giovani Lo Celso from the starting fold.

We have loads of squad players, need someone who is going to make a difference 🙏 — howard (@howard65080445) May 27, 2020

Midfielder…. Midfielder anymore…

We need striker — Fasabi Muhammad Aldy (@fasabimuhammad) May 27, 2020

No thanks don’t need him — markmcallister (@markmac2004) May 27, 2020

Whilst the Englishman’s lack of game time has raised question marks amongst some fans over his injury record with many choosing to blast him for being “injury prone.”

Lallana has picked up 34 caps for his country with the last coming back in March 2018.

We are linked to everyone. But this one for me is a defo big No No. too injury prone. We have Lamela who could get injured going to Tesco we don’t need another — Bri Owen (@brianowen1979) May 27, 2020

Another injury prone mess, no thanks !! — sportmad&yidcrazylee (@sportsmadme) May 27, 2020

Darren andertons sicknote baton be handed out — martin ward (@martinward79) May 27, 2020

Too injury prone for Spurs to consider even on a free transfer — Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) May 27, 2020

We don’t need a player with poor attitude and he’s injury prone too. — Aswin (@Yiddo_2002) May 28, 2020

The report goes on to list Arsenal, West Ham, Burnley and Leicester City as the other teams keen on landing the midfielder. It’s also claimed that the Foxes are the front-runners given the Brendan Rodgers link.

It remains to be seen whether Lallana is a genuine target for Mourinho, but it’s clear to see that it would anger several members of the fanbase if he were to sign.

AND in other news, Spurs fans aren’t happy with latest Luis Campos news…