 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans slam Adam Lallana transfer report

Spurs fans slam Adam Lallana transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 04:33pm

One transfer report has left plenty of Tottenham Hotspur supporters fuming this week.

According to the Mirror, Spurs are one of several Premier League teams taking an interest in out-of-contract Liverpool star Adam Lallana this summer.

Would Adam Lallana be a shrewd addition for Spurs?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

The 32-year-old is yet to be offered fresh terms and appears set for the exit door at Anfield, which will soon make him a free agent.

But the Spurs faithful have slammed such links on social media…

Lallana has been a bit-part player for Jurgen Klopp this campaign and was named on the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over the north Londoners last year.

Per Transfermarkt, the 32-year-old veteran has averaged less than 40 minutes per appearance this term having featured 22 times.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

Despite being very versatile in terms of where he can play in midfield, Lallana may struggle to garner much game time if he made the switch to Spurs given the array of options Jose Mourinho has at his disposal.

It seems rather unlikely that he’d be able to remove the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko or Giovani Lo Celso from the starting fold.

Whilst the Englishman’s lack of game time has raised question marks amongst some fans over his injury record with many choosing to blast him for being “injury prone.”

Lallana has picked up 34 caps for his country with the last coming back in March 2018.

The report goes on to list Arsenal, West Ham, Burnley and Leicester City as the other teams keen on landing the midfielder. It’s also claimed that the Foxes are the front-runners given the Brendan Rodgers link.

It remains to be seen whether Lallana is a genuine target for Mourinho, but it’s clear to see that it would anger several members of the fanbase if he were to sign.

AND in other news, Spurs fans aren’t happy with latest Luis Campos news

Article title: Spurs fans slam Adam Lallana transfer report

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 