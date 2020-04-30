 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans hammer Declan Rice links

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 08:00am

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left fuming this week after one transfer report mooted them with a move for a rival player.

According to 90min, Spurs are eyeing a raid for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice and they could even offer Eric Dier as a part-exchange to entice the Hammers into a sale.

The 21-year-old has stepped up in recent seasons to become a regular option in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad as well as a key cog to David Moyes’ system as the side’s lynchpin.

Rice has made 29 appearances in the Premier League this term, averaging three tackles, 2.1 interceptions and 1.2 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee the east Londoners would command for their star player. Transfermarkt currently value him at £44.6m while The Sun claim he could be available for a whopping £70m.

However, he’s not really a player that many at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would like to see arrive this summer.

