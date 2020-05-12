 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans slam Mike Maignan transfer report

Spurs fans slam Mike Maignan transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 08:55pm

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with many players this summer, particularly in defence, and this week one fresh report has angered many supporters in north London.

According to La Voix du Nord, via Sport Witness, Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan could arrive at Spurs and team up with his old goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.

Should Hugo Lloris be #1 for Spurs next season?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

They also claim that the Ligue 1 outfit have already prepared for the 24-year-old’s departure by signing Brazilian shot-stopper Leo Jardim last year.

Maignan, who is valued at £15.75m, has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances this term, via Transfermarkt, but failed to keep the ball out of the net in all six of their Champions League group games.

Money talks: How much did Levy pay for each of these Spurs stars?

1 of 21

How much did Spurs pay to sign Hugo Lloris?

Spurs’ current first-choice Hugo Lloris has endured an indifferent campaign, suffering from a string of injuries and blunders, which has restricted the skipper to only 18 appearances and a ton of flak from the north London fanbase.

Though it appears as if the fellow French goalkeeper isn’t the man that supporters want between the sticks next season.

Here’s what has been said in response to the report…

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold believes Spurs will regret selling 22 y/o this summer…

Article title: Spurs fans slam Mike Maignan transfer report

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 