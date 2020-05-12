Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with many players this summer, particularly in defence, and this week one fresh report has angered many supporters in north London.
According to La Voix du Nord, via Sport Witness, Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan could arrive at Spurs and team up with his old goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.
They also claim that the Ligue 1 outfit have already prepared for the 24-year-old’s departure by signing Brazilian shot-stopper Leo Jardim last year.
Maignan, who is valued at £15.75m, has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances this term, via Transfermarkt, but failed to keep the ball out of the net in all six of their Champions League group games.
Spurs’ current first-choice Hugo Lloris has endured an indifferent campaign, suffering from a string of injuries and blunders, which has restricted the skipper to only 18 appearances and a ton of flak from the north London fanbase.
Though it appears as if the fellow French goalkeeper isn’t the man that supporters want between the sticks next season.
Here’s what has been said in response to the report…
He’s not caught one of these shots!
— Dino Moutsopoulos (@Dinoatwork) May 11, 2020
Looks well dodgy. No intention of ever catching or holding a ball. Just right for us.
— ParkLaneEnd (@ParkLan73862488) May 11, 2020
He can’t catch a ball. Forwards in the PL will jump on those rebounds very quickly. Strakosha is our future at GK
— Turner ⚪️ (On loan at Gladbach) (@thfcturner) May 11, 2020
Doesn’t interest me at all .. rather keep Lloris than this chap !
— Matthew Bamber (@MatthewBamber) May 11, 2020
Nooo I want Onana
— Konsti (@konstisvl) May 12, 2020
That’s a worry….
— Waynesheffield (@waynesheffield) May 12, 2020
I’m not convinced this guy would be better then Lloris
— Hishaam Habib (@HishyKisses) May 12, 2020
So this guy can’t catch a ball either. I’d stick with Lloris he looks awful on these clips.
— George (@GEORGIE_35) May 12, 2020
He’s not world class. Gazza can do better
— (@yusufdadinho) May 11, 2020
He looks dreadful in them clips couldn’t catch a cold by the looks of things 🤦🏻🤦🏻
— JRTSPURS (@jrtspurs) May 11, 2020
He looks terrible tbf https://t.co/n8UQt25ZBV
— Craig (@craig_dw) May 11, 2020
Looks very flappy in this vid, think we have more pressing priorities.
— Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 11, 2020
Jesus Christ some of these clips are his highlights and it’s littered with poor errors in judgement. Couldn’t catch a cold by the looks of it and parries our to where it came from
— To Dare Is Too Dear (@toDAREis2DEAR) May 11, 2020
This guy just spills everything.
— bouf_daddy (@classy_jay) May 11, 2020
Looks like H Gomes 2.0
— D (@_Dkay86) May 11, 2020
Gomes again ♂️ #shotstopper
— Darren McCormack (@MccormackDarren) May 11, 2020
He looks a very wild keeper reminds me of gomes so no thanks
— Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) May 11, 2020
