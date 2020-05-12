Spurs fans slam Mike Maignan transfer report

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with many players this summer, particularly in defence, and this week one fresh report has angered many supporters in north London.

According to La Voix du Nord, via Sport Witness, Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan could arrive at Spurs and team up with his old goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.

Should Hugo Lloris be #1 for Spurs next season?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

They also claim that the Ligue 1 outfit have already prepared for the 24-year-old’s departure by signing Brazilian shot-stopper Leo Jardim last year.

Maignan, who is valued at £15.75m, has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances this term, via Transfermarkt, but failed to keep the ball out of the net in all six of their Champions League group games.

Money talks: How much did Levy pay for each of these Spurs stars?

1 of 21 How much did Spurs pay to sign Hugo Lloris? £11.6m £15m £16.7m £20.1m

Spurs’ current first-choice Hugo Lloris has endured an indifferent campaign, suffering from a string of injuries and blunders, which has restricted the skipper to only 18 appearances and a ton of flak from the north London fanbase.

Though it appears as if the fellow French goalkeeper isn’t the man that supporters want between the sticks next season.

Here’s what has been said in response to the report…

He’s not caught one of these shots! — Dino Moutsopoulos (@Dinoatwork) May 11, 2020

Looks well dodgy. No intention of ever catching or holding a ball. Just right for us. — ParkLaneEnd (@ParkLan73862488) May 11, 2020

He can’t catch a ball. Forwards in the PL will jump on those rebounds very quickly. Strakosha is our future at GK — Turner ⚪️ (On loan at Gladbach) (@thfcturner) May 11, 2020

Doesn’t interest me at all .. rather keep Lloris than this chap ! — Matthew Bamber (@MatthewBamber) May 11, 2020

Nooo I want Onana — Konsti (@konstisvl) May 12, 2020

That’s a worry…. — Waynesheffield (@waynesheffield) May 12, 2020

I’m not convinced this guy would be better then Lloris — Hishaam Habib (@HishyKisses) May 12, 2020

So this guy can’t catch a ball either. I’d stick with Lloris he looks awful on these clips. — George (@GEORGIE_35) May 12, 2020

He’s not world class. Gazza can do better — (@yusufdadinho) May 11, 2020

He looks dreadful in them clips couldn’t catch a cold by the looks of things 🤦🏻🤦🏻 — JRTSPURS (@jrtspurs) May 11, 2020

He looks terrible tbf https://t.co/n8UQt25ZBV — Craig (@craig_dw) May 11, 2020

Looks very flappy in this vid, think we have more pressing priorities. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 11, 2020

Jesus Christ some of these clips are his highlights and it’s littered with poor errors in judgement. Couldn’t catch a cold by the looks of it and parries our to where it came from — To Dare Is Too Dear (@toDAREis2DEAR) May 11, 2020

This guy just spills everything. — bouf_daddy (@classy_jay) May 11, 2020

Looks like H Gomes 2.0 — D (@_Dkay86) May 11, 2020

He looks a very wild keeper reminds me of gomes so no thanks — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) May 11, 2020

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold believes Spurs will regret selling 22 y/o this summer…