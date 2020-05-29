Spurs fans fuming with transfer link to Stefan Savic

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been left fuming by a fresh transfer report emerging this week.

According to Todofichajes, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen on landing Atletico Madrid centre-back Stefan Savic in the summer.

It’s claimed that the La Liga side will listen to offers of around €15m (£13.6m) and the 29-year-old is high on his list of potential defensive options.

But the Spurs faithful are far from pleased with the news…

Already proved he’s clueless over here….excellent scouting 👏🏼 — Jamie Waller (@baldyjw) May 28, 2020

Over my dead body — Frank chike🇳🇬 (@smokey_phranq) May 28, 2020

No thanks José — Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) May 28, 2020

Pretty average and is 29 — Josh (@josh_wiggan) May 28, 2020

The 29-year-old has been an integral part of Diego Simeone’s sturdy defence, when fit and available, this campaign. He was part of the side that kept Champions League winners Liverpool at bay in this year’s competition.

Savic has contributed to eight clean sheets in 17 appearances across La Liga, the UCL and the Copa del Rey, via Transfermarkt.

The 6 foot 2 defender has also averaged 5.2 clearances, 3.1 aerial duels won, 1.2 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Yet, this isn’t enough to convince some sections of the Spurs faithful with many slamming him for his lack of pace.

The Slug, too slow — Chris #COYS (@ChristianFish3) May 29, 2020

This guy is so slow. — notsospursy10 (@notsospursy10) May 28, 2020

Man would lose a race to a snail. Negative https://t.co/g9eblqk8Cn — 𝕲𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖙 🌘 (@_Kutsway_) May 28, 2020

Whilst there were also comparisons made to players past and present as well as to other reported transfer targets.

One supporter believed Eric Dier is a better player whilst another likened the Montenegro international to ex-flop Federico Fazio.

Even Dier is better than him, why?? — Riko (@riko_z99) May 28, 2020

Another fazio I’m good — radamel🔺 (@hellcat_will) May 28, 2020

Would rather Ruben Dias tbh https://t.co/AJjNrmAIJ2 — Joe (@JBlincoTHFC) May 28, 2020

Please not, i would prefer jan and toby over him — Loris Schüpbach (@Lorssch17) May 28, 2020

It remains to be seen if Mourinho is indeed chasing the 29-year-old centre-back this summer, but clearly the potential signing wouldn’t go down well with some fans in north London.

