Tottenham Hotspur fans may have not seen much of him, but they have been fawning over young defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott after he posted some footage to social media.
Can’t wait to be back out on the pitch doing what I love 🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/4mXZn4WLV9
— malachi Fagan-Walcott (@MalachiWalcott5) May 5, 2020
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho handed the 18-year-old his senior debut back in March as the north Londoners were knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig with Fagan-Walcott getting a brief one-minute cameo late on.
Aside from that appearance, he has played 19 times this term for the U23 side across competitions such as the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.
Back in November, the centre-back agreed on terms over his first professional deal, so that’s certainly a sign that the club rates him highly and given Mourinho’s trust in fellow graduate Japhet Tanganga this season as well as reports suggesting there will be a lack of a transfer budget this summer, might Fagan-Walcott garner more opportunity?
Plenty of supporters seem to hope so going by their reaction to the clip above. There are also doubts over the future of Jan Vertonghen (as per Gazzetta dello Sport via Daily Mail), who is out of contract this summer – if he were to depart, then there’s certainly going to be defensive void to fill.
Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting to Fagan-Walcott’s post…
Him and Tanganga in a couple of years 🔥 https://t.co/1vj7jl2MZQ
— Sparks🏴🇲🇽 (@SparksTHFC) May 5, 2020
Next upcoming talent like Japhet
— Sparks🏴🇲🇽 (@SparksTHFC) May 5, 2020
You and Tanganga. Spurs for the next decade.
— Pseudonym pseuderman (@pseuderman) May 5, 2020
Hope to see you do big things 🙌
— EFC | Souljaboitellem (@souljaboi_ssb) May 5, 2020
Our future, come on you Malachi #COYS 👏
— Spurs – Buenos Aires ⚪ (@Spurs_BSAS) May 5, 2020
The future ❤️
— Bald Eren (@erenn230) May 5, 2020
Next Ledley King 👑
— Eli (@dele_tubbies) May 5, 2020
Fagan-Walcott x Tanganga. Next big thing
— rob (@THFCrw) May 5, 2020
Work hard then work some more! Coys
— nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) May 5, 2020
goated⚪💙COYS
— LIL FREEZIE (@Ask62742317) May 5, 2020
AND in other news, Spurs fans react to transfer report on Ligue 1 marksman…