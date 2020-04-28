 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Tanguy Ndombele footage

by Lewis Blain
28/4/2020 | 07:50pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t even been in north London for longer than a year yet his future under Jose Mourinho is constantly in doubt, and reports this week have no doubt further fueled the fire.

However, the £55m Frenchman posted a compilation of clips from his time at the club to Instagram along with the caption Rien à signaler” meaning ‘nothing to report.’

The Spurs boss has publically slammed Ndombele on more than one occasion whilst it’s claimed that La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are courting his services despite only joining in the summer.

He’s a player that has divided opinion all season amongst the fanbase and this footage has only compounded that further.

The 23-year-old has averaged just 51 minutes per appearances this season and has featured in 27 matches, contributing to a total of six goals, per Transfermarkt.

His lack of regular game time due to his fitness is predominantly the reason for any negative comments against him, but going by the video, it’s clear to see there is a superb player in him somewhere.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

