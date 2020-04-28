Spurs fans react to Tanguy Ndombele footage

Tottenham Hotspur’s club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t even been in north London for longer than a year yet his future under Jose Mourinho is constantly in doubt, and reports this week have no doubt further fueled the fire.

However, the £55m Frenchman posted a compilation of clips from his time at the club to Instagram along with the caption “Rien à signaler” meaning ‘nothing to report.’

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

The Spurs boss has publically slammed Ndombele on more than one occasion whilst it’s claimed that La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are courting his services despite only joining in the summer.

He’s a player that has divided opinion all season amongst the fanbase and this footage has only compounded that further.

The 23-year-old has averaged just 51 minutes per appearances this season and has featured in 27 matches, contributing to a total of six goals, per Transfermarkt.

Can Ndombele become a top PL midfielder next season?

100% give him time Vote No way, sell him Vote

His lack of regular game time due to his fitness is predominantly the reason for any negative comments against him, but going by the video, it’s clear to see there is a superb player in him somewhere.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Not sure why we hang onto these average players with the hope that they will someday be special ! the bloke looks knackered within 15 minutes of coming on to the field & looks mostly disinterested — eric (@Ericnh1) April 27, 2020

I cant help but think of the old @GarethBale11 situation, he was on the sidelines for a while then given the chance to shine & well you know the rest! I think Tanguy will come good. https://t.co/Zd7EsWgkue — John Lewis (@jjpl316) April 27, 2020

Said it all season, this guy is different gravy. At the end of next season he's top 3 CM's in the PL https://t.co/3r16ywqXAv — James Pagan (@Pagan_Official) April 27, 2020

He’s just given the clearest message. Now let’s get on with supporting our players. With Kane and Son back a fit Sissoko and Ndombele and Lo Celso up to speed it’s an exciting team. — JaiP (@JaiP72) April 27, 2020

He will be a star next year , unbelievable ability — Jamie Hopgood (@Jimmers_Barbers) April 27, 2020

Better if he posts himself training and getting fit. I wouldn’t wanna go anywhere when I’m getting paid 200k a week to play 20 mins. Let’s stop making him out to be such a special thing, he’s talented, but he’s not professional. — J (@JesusHinojosa__) April 27, 2020

I hope he stays but imagine a low lights video as well. It would look equally as amazing for all the wrong reasons. Rose tinted glasses people. We know he has all the talent and we need him to get his head in the right place. Get the feelings hat those around him are toxic — Edward Desbois (@edesbois) April 28, 2020

Tottenham legend in the making 🤫 — GazzaSZN🧤 (@gazzaSZN) April 27, 2020

He murdered Rodri when he came on that day. — Spurs Fan (@mourinhology__) April 27, 2020

Ridiculously talented but worried this 2 minute compilation is everything he’s done in 20 odd games. — Raam (@RAM18821) April 27, 2020

Underwhelming season so far imo but I hope we keep him because he looks so good when gets into it, hes a quality player for sure, probably hasn’t had enough time so far — BillC (@callanan_b) April 27, 2020

Most talented player since bale don’t give up — 2nd shortest in my friend group,top 4 best looking (@fuzzy__dunlopp) April 27, 2020

He’s got the talent bit lacks the mentality. I back him to pull it altogether but he hasn’t had some amazing season where everyone should be so optimistic. The man can’t play 90 mins of football at the age of 23, which is highly concerning for a club record signing + his wages. — Chair (@hotspur_tom) April 28, 2020

It has JUST dawned upon me that he could be the new Dembele with more power and slightly less finesse. — Quom (@BDQuom) April 28, 2020

Geezer is absolute baller but fitness levels are embarrassing! — Carl bird (@carlroybird) April 28, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs backed to sign PL talisman but only if Kane EXITS…