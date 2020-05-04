 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss teen starlet Yago Santiago

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 4/5/2020 | 08:15pm

Tottenham Hotspur finally splashed the cash in the summer, spending over £100m, including a club-record £55m on French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but they also signed a fee for the future.

One of which was 17-year-old Yago Santiago from Celta Vigo after netting 15 goals for their U16 squad last season.

Over the weekend, footage has emerged of him scoring a goal in training, and it has sparked reaction from some of the Spurs faithful.

Many were quick to make comparisons – one described him as next season’s Troy Parrott, the young striker who still hasn’t been given a chance, whilst another likened him to Marcus Edwards who left the club for better things before the start of the season.

Jose Mourinho isn’t one to often hand opportunities out to younger prospects, but he has brought through Japhet Tanganga in defence, playing both centre-back and full-back. He could see an increased role next term with Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth looking likely to leave.

Whilst both Harry’s, Kane and Winks, came through the academy system at the club – could Santiago be a future star in north London?

Here’s what fans have been saying…

