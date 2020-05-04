Tottenham Hotspur finally splashed the cash in the summer, spending over £100m, including a club-record £55m on French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but they also signed a fee for the future.
One of which was 17-year-old Yago Santiago from Celta Vigo after netting 15 goals for their U16 squad last season.
Over the weekend, footage has emerged of him scoring a goal in training, and it has sparked reaction from some of the Spurs faithful.
Many were quick to make comparisons – one described him as next season’s Troy Parrott, the young striker who still hasn’t been given a chance, whilst another likened him to Marcus Edwards who left the club for better things before the start of the season.
Jose Mourinho isn’t one to often hand opportunities out to younger prospects, but he has brought through Japhet Tanganga in defence, playing both centre-back and full-back. He could see an increased role next term with Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth looking likely to leave.
Whilst both Harry’s, Kane and Winks, came through the academy system at the club – could Santiago be a future star in north London?
Here’s what fans have been saying…
Very realistic training. Defender and keeper play like they are in the spurs 1st team squad
— Rich Gray (@Richgray27) May 3, 2020
Dkm but this just shows how bad the rest of our youth are
— Jack 🥵 (@AllOutTHFC) May 3, 2020
I thought that was Sonny
— arunSpurs (@arunspurs) May 3, 2020
I look forward to this kid never playing under Mourinho and being sold to a third tier french side in 2024. 👍🏽
— Olly (@PCE_Deadmeat) May 3, 2020
Would really like to see some of these young kids dribbling with both feet. Useful right peg but it looks like the left is just for standing on.
— Martin (@manhattanlight) May 3, 2020
Yago Santiago the next Saul
— Andres (@Radiqtion) May 3, 2020
Baller
— Lee Wilson (@leewilson001) May 3, 2020
One of Spain’s next wonder kids is massively stretching it .notnone of our better u18s
— Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) May 3, 2020
Just another Ceballos
— William (@spursy_chirpy) May 3, 2020
Don’t screw this one up Levy and Mourinho.
— Chris Cartwright (@weirdscience) May 3, 2020
First touch was terrible.
— 👈🏻 Keith (@KeithAnorak) May 3, 2020
Behold next season’s Parrott, with all fans demanding he starts over Son 😉
— It all seems a bit trivial now (@MattyFrench82) May 3, 2020
So he’ll probably end up playing for a second division Belgian club in two seasons.
— RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) May 3, 2020
@Jim_jackson23 @Strads1189 @davidwoodz the new Marcus Edwards
— Sammy Walks (@_SammyWalks) May 3, 2020
All academy players can do that lol
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) May 3, 2020
