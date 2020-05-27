Spurs fans torn by links to Philippe Coutinho

A recent report from Football Insider has caused a divide amongst the Tottenham Hotspur faithful this week.

They claim that the north London side would be keen on taking Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan this summer – rather than a permanently.

Spurs appear to be one of several clubs closely monitoring the situation of the former Liverpool star, although they have some reluctance to pay his £200k-per-week wages alongside a transfer fee.

Some supporters appear to be all for it…

I’d 💯 take him on loan — Rodders (@blok_32) May 26, 2020

If he has a good season i can see us grabbing him at a cheap buy, levy needs to pull his finger out its a good grab — Az ( Isolation ) (@SLiiPZHDD) May 26, 2020

Take him in a heartbeat but suspect Barca want cash so a perm deal more likely. Not sure who though — Dan (@Daniely79) May 26, 2020

The 27-year-old has been out on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich where he has provided nine goals and eight assists from 32 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Which appears to be his best campaign since the 2017/18 season – his first at the Nou Camp following a whopping £142m move from the Reds.

But there are many in north London that would rather not see Coutinho make a return to the Premier League next term – or at least in the white strip of Spurs.

Nobody wants him permanently🤣🤣🤣 — Camz🥶🤑 (@camzsavage) May 26, 2020

He’s not needed please — Frank chike🇳🇬 (@smokey_phranq) May 26, 2020

We are not signing himmmmm! — Jaden🇺🇸 (@WadenW18) May 26, 2020

Please no. I don’t like him. Why Spurs don’t watch Tagliafico from Ajax? — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) May 26, 2020

Hes becoming a joke of a player . Not been anywere as good when he was at liverpool !! — Jay (@jaymccutcheo89) May 26, 2020

Historically under chairman Daniel Levy, the Champions League finalists have rarely been one to splash the cash. Indeed, this summer he broke the club’s record transfer fee, paying £55m for Lyon powerhouse Tanguy Ndombele amongst others.

Though this was the first time in over 18 months that he had actually purchased a player and £55m is a fee of norm in this day and age of top-flight financial power.

There’s also the fact that there’s no idea of how severe the consequences of this pandemic will be to Spurs’ funds but either way, other members of the Hotspur fanbase took the chance to take a swipe at Levy himself.

Pathetic and embarrassing from Levy as usual. A loan on partial wages…we’re not Brentford. If you don’t want him fine but don’t ask for a deal like this — Kev Knuckey (@knuckey1970) May 26, 2020

This is a pure Levy deal. Doubt Barca take the deal but we’ll see. Wonder why he’s been so poor lately. He was a killer in the Premier League — 🇨🇦~Bobby P~🇭🇷 COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! (@BobbyPrica) May 26, 2020

Only because Levy won’t pay up! — Clive Tomkins (@clivetomkins1) May 26, 2020

Coutinho is still contributing at an elite level and it could be argued that he may well regain his best form back in the Premier League where he made his name, but for the time being, it remains to be seen whether these reports hold any truth.

