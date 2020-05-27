 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans torn by links to Philippe Coutinho

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 27/5/2020 | 01:15pm

A recent report from Football Insider has caused a divide amongst the Tottenham Hotspur faithful this week.

They claim that the north London side would be keen on taking Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan this summer – rather than a permanently.

Would you like to see Coutinho at Spurs?

Spurs appear to be one of several clubs closely monitoring the situation of the former Liverpool star, although they have some reluctance to pay his £200k-per-week wages alongside a transfer fee.

Some supporters appear to be all for it…

The 27-year-old has been out on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich where he has provided nine goals and eight assists from 32 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Which appears to be his best campaign since the 2017/18 season – his first at the Nou Camp following a whopping £142m move from the Reds.

But there are many in north London that would rather not see Coutinho make a return to the Premier League next term – or at least in the white strip of Spurs.

Historically under chairman Daniel Levy, the Champions League finalists have rarely been one to splash the cash. Indeed, this summer he broke the club’s record transfer fee, paying £55m for Lyon powerhouse Tanguy Ndombele amongst others.

Though this was the first time in over 18 months that he had actually purchased a player and £55m is a fee of norm in this day and age of top-flight financial power.

There’s also the fact that there’s no idea of how severe the consequences of this pandemic will be to Spurs’ funds but either way, other members of the Hotspur fanbase took the chance to take a swipe at Levy himself.

Coutinho is still contributing at an elite level and it could be argued that he may well regain his best form back in the Premier League where he made his name, but for the time being, it remains to be seen whether these reports hold any truth.

