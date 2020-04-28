Spurs fans discuss links to Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan

Tottenham Hotspur’s season may effectively be over but it appears as if manager Jose Mourinho is planning ahead for the new campaign – whenever that may be.

According to RMC Sport, Spurs have enquired over the availability of Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, and the Ligue 1 outfit are resigned to losing their young star.

The 19-year-old has played both centrally and at right-back this term, racking up 25 appearances across the French domestic competitions as well as Europa League qualifying.

Simakan helped steer his side to just a 1-0 defeat against financial powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, too.

Mourinho could well be in need of defensive reinforcements this summer with Jan Vertonghen looking likely to depart north London following the expiry of his contract whilst the future of Juan Foyth is also still up in the air.

What is Jose Mourinho's most pressing need?

Supporters have been giving their opinions on Twitter this week after the news was relayed by several fan accounts, and many seem to be behind the idea of signing the young prodigy – he’s currently valued at £6.48m by Transfermarkt.

The report hints he could cost in excess of €15m (£13m) due to the rising interest in the defender.

Here’s what has been said…

We keep getting linked to the right players at least. Good prospect, strong, mobile, he's got a presence about him, looks a future leader. He's not a great passer (long or short distance), don't fancy him at RB. Top CB prospect though. We need an experienced CB really. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) April 27, 2020

Yes we need more versatile players — 23Odyssey23 (@7Sonaldo) April 27, 2020

He is excellent but he will need at least 1 year to get used to the PL. — Olivier Misher (@OliverMisher) April 28, 2020

Very very good player — Cenk (@ForzaYids) April 27, 2020

He’s class ngl — jonaldo (@jonaldothegod) April 27, 2020

This feels like a Campos/Jose signing — EddyCaplan (@EddyCaplan1) April 27, 2020

I mean, I'd like some experience, but this guy's stats from the last season are mad impressive for a 19 year old playing out of position https://t.co/IT2n4Bzdoe — Cyrus (@Cyrus_Sans) April 27, 2020

if there is a sacrificial lamb out there, yes i’m willing to slaughter it to make this happen. yes this is entirely based on FM and Fifa https://t.co/uvnX255JPI — James (@jalahil) April 27, 2020

Omg yes please. A massive talent and a fantastic defender. Shades of AWB the way he handles 1v1s. Can become a top player under Jose anywhere in the backline really https://t.co/HP5GhXmlhV — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) April 27, 2020

