Spurs fans discuss links to Strasbourg's Mohamed Simakan

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 05:25pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s season may effectively be over but it appears as if manager Jose Mourinho is planning ahead for the new campaign – whenever that may be.

According to RMC Sport, Spurs have enquired over the availability of Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, and the Ligue 1 outfit are resigned to losing their young star.

The 19-year-old has played both centrally and at right-back this term, racking up 25 appearances across the French domestic competitions as well as Europa League qualifying.

Simakan helped steer his side to just a 1-0 defeat against financial powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, too.

Mourinho could well be in need of defensive reinforcements this summer with Jan Vertonghen looking likely to depart north London following the expiry of his contract whilst the future of Juan Foyth is also still up in the air.

What is Jose Mourinho's most pressing need?

New centre-back

New centre-back

Supporters have been giving their opinions on Twitter this week after the news was relayed by several fan accounts, and many seem to be behind the idea of signing the young prodigy – he’s currently valued at £6.48m by Transfermarkt.

The report hints he could cost in excess of €15m (£13m) due to the rising interest in the defender.

Here’s what has been said…

