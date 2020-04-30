 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss reported interest in Nelson Semedo

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 05:08pm

It’s been over 50 days since Tottenham Hotspur were last seen competing on the pitch, and with no timeframe on a return, it appears as if manager Jose Mourinho is already preparing ahead for next season.

Over the past month or so, the north Londoners have been linked to just about every defender imaginable and that’s continued yet again this week, leaving supporters discussing another possibility.

According to Guillem Balague, Spurs are keen on Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo but are yet to put in an official offer for him. Speaking in a recent Q&A on YouTube, the Spanish expert said: “What Spurs want is a right-back. They asked for Semedo, again somebody that is for sale at Barcelona but no offer has been received.”

Sport, however, claim the Portuguese international could be joining Premier League rivals Manchester City with Joao Cancelo possibly going the other way. They also believe the La Liga giants would like €45m (£39m) for his services.

Semedo is a player that has divided opinion amongst the Spurs faithful, here’s what people have been saying about the fresh reports…

