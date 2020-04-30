It’s been over 50 days since Tottenham Hotspur were last seen competing on the pitch, and with no timeframe on a return, it appears as if manager Jose Mourinho is already preparing ahead for next season.
Over the past month or so, the north Londoners have been linked to just about every defender imaginable and that’s continued yet again this week, leaving supporters discussing another possibility.
According to Guillem Balague, Spurs are keen on Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo but are yet to put in an official offer for him. Speaking in a recent Q&A on YouTube, the Spanish expert said: “What Spurs want is a right-back. They asked for Semedo, again somebody that is for sale at Barcelona but no offer has been received.”
Sport, however, claim the Portuguese international could be joining Premier League rivals Manchester City with Joao Cancelo possibly going the other way. They also believe the La Liga giants would like €45m (£39m) for his services.
Semedo is a player that has divided opinion amongst the Spurs faithful, here’s what people have been saying about the fresh reports…
Portuguese Serge Aurier 😂
— Settings and Privacy (@________78____) April 29, 2020
Trusty source. Semedo wouldn’t be the worst option for us in all honesty but perhaps isn’t the player for the position out of all our rumoured targets. https://t.co/wsrRFS8O7U
— Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) April 29, 2020
Kwp and a twix will be the offer
— Sean Ginge Phelan (@GingePhelan) April 29, 2020
I’d rather Semedo personally ngl
— 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) April 29, 2020
Easily Nelson Semedo
— Nkumbu 🇿🇲 (@thfc_nkumbu) April 29, 2020
Semedo was awesome when we played them. Other than Messi was the best player on the pitch.
— Lee Cheshire (@lee_cheshire) April 29, 2020
Semedo for an instant impact although would be happy with either over Aurier
— Jamie O’Loughlin (@jayemfree) April 29, 2020
Max Aarons has more potential. Semedo just a cause to everything like Aurier
— Djguy8000 (@djguy8000) April 29, 2020
Semedo in a heartbeat
— Luke (@lukeftbl) April 29, 2020
Both ones 27 In Nov the other only 21 in Jan
So Semedo as our number one & Aarons as a backup & future prof our RB
Imo any team need a min 2 good players in every position
— McCrory (@SuperHotspursfc) April 29, 2020
Aarons is bang average. Semedo is half decent. Neither significantly better than Aurier. Neither nowhere near as good as Trippier. All tonnes better than Rose
— gazmatic (@GBofthe9) April 29, 2020
Semedo- being more physical and not as inexperienced
— luke beveridge ⚪️ (@luke24915787) April 29, 2020
