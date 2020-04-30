 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans want Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 08:05pm

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are clearly keen for defensive additions this summer after reports emerged linking them with a new candidate.

According to Spanish media outlet ABC, Spurs are chasing Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon following an impressive campaign on loan at La Liga rivals Sevilla.

However, the player is not only highly-rated but well sought-after with over ten clubs touted with interest, thus Los Galacticos would ideally like to implement a buy-back clause in any deal.

The 23-year-old has become Sevilla’s first-choice option in the role this term, averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.7 dribbles and 1.6 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Some fans believe he would be a considerable upgrade to Ben Davies at left-back, and these figures would certainly hint towards that as the Spaniard appears to be a rather interesting attacking option.

Spurs' left-back next season?

Ben Davies

Ben Davies

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon

A new signing...

A new signing...

Jose Mourinho is also able to call upon Ryan Sessegnon, but the Portuguese boss has rarely done so since taking charge in November. The young summer addition has only featured 12 times for a total of 772 minutes, per Transfermarkt.

The Sevilla loan star is currently valued at £18m after one goal and four assists for the Spanish outfit this campaign.

And the Spurs faithful would like to see Reguilon in north London next season, here’s what has been said…

