Spurs fans want Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are clearly keen for defensive additions this summer after reports emerged linking them with a new candidate.

According to Spanish media outlet ABC, Spurs are chasing Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon following an impressive campaign on loan at La Liga rivals Sevilla.

However, the player is not only highly-rated but well sought-after with over ten clubs touted with interest, thus Los Galacticos would ideally like to implement a buy-back clause in any deal.

The 23-year-old has become Sevilla’s first-choice option in the role this term, averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.7 dribbles and 1.6 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Some fans believe he would be a considerable upgrade to Ben Davies at left-back, and these figures would certainly hint towards that as the Spaniard appears to be a rather interesting attacking option.

Jose Mourinho is also able to call upon Ryan Sessegnon, but the Portuguese boss has rarely done so since taking charge in November. The young summer addition has only featured 12 times for a total of 772 minutes, per Transfermarkt.

The Sevilla loan star is currently valued at £18m after one goal and four assists for the Spanish outfit this campaign.

And the Spurs faithful would like to see Reguilon in north London next season, here’s what has been said…

Reguilon Sanchez Koulibaly Aarons🤩 — 🏵️🇸🇬 DRIPPY DAVID🇨🇦🏵️ (@EricDonDier) April 29, 2020

Him and koulibaly can smell the title https://t.co/nIoV4PoVLe — Musa🇵🇹 #LovePochBackJose (@Musathfc28) April 29, 2020

Best LB option available considering the lack in quality left backs atm. Has been superb for two seasons now would improve our first XI instantly https://t.co/rj2fuw1les — MK🎓 (@TongeeNdombeIe) April 29, 2020

He would be a very good signing… He’s doing well at Sevilla — KL_Dvkstar (@Karabo23089342) April 29, 2020

Baller — Luke ⚪️ (@thfc_lukev2) April 29, 2020

But way better than Davies — Jack 🥵 (@AllOutTHFC) April 29, 2020

Hello 😍 — Tom delia (@Tomdelia7) April 29, 2020

I watch Sevilla every weekend and Reguilon is a good option. — Juan Alejandro (@JuanAle3010) April 29, 2020

Yes please — Josh Davis (@jdshdavis) April 29, 2020

Would absolutely love this deal, even if it's just a loan https://t.co/z2Kwa6te2Z — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) April 29, 2020

I do like this rumour, hes a worker, a good left back — Ivan Romero (@ivan_thfc94) April 29, 2020

Would love that tbh, could be great for us for years to come, and shouldn’t be overly expensive either https://t.co/puTeoqG5H8 — Lloyd (@LloydIsLit) April 29, 2020

