 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans react as William Carvalho is linked with £26m move

Spurs fans react as William Carvalho is linked with £26m move

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 11/5/2020 | 07:40pm

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could well be on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder this summer with reports starting to emerge about his potential transfer plans.

His north London side were linked to Geoffrey Kondogbia a few months ago by Sky Sports, who claimed that the Portuguese chief is wanting a lynchpin – or “positional midfielder” for his Spurs system.

Should Spurs sign William Carvalho for £26m?

Yes please!

Yes please!

No way!

No way!

This week, the club have been linked to a fresh target – Real Betis ace William Carvalho – sticking in La Liga but mooting for a fellow countryman this time, as per Transfer20.

The report claims that several Premier League teams are keen on the 28-year-old, who could be available for €30m (£26m) at the end of the season.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Carvalho has featured only nine times this season having missed out matches through suspension as well as injury, via Transfermarkt, which is something that some of the Spurs faithful have been questioning in reaction to these links.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold reveals Spurs’ advantage over Premier League rivals

Article title: Spurs fans react as William Carvalho is linked with £26m move

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 