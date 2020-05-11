Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could well be on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder this summer with reports starting to emerge about his potential transfer plans.
His north London side were linked to Geoffrey Kondogbia a few months ago by Sky Sports, who claimed that the Portuguese chief is wanting a lynchpin – or “positional midfielder” for his Spurs system.
This week, the club have been linked to a fresh target – Real Betis ace William Carvalho – sticking in La Liga but mooting for a fellow countryman this time, as per Transfer20.
The report claims that several Premier League teams are keen on the 28-year-old, who could be available for €30m (£26m) at the end of the season.
Carvalho has featured only nine times this season having missed out matches through suspension as well as injury, via Transfermarkt, which is something that some of the Spurs faithful have been questioning in reaction to these links.
Here’s how they have been reacting…
0.4 tackles, 0.4 interceptions a game. No thanks.
— DG (@RealDGGHD) May 10, 2020
Slower than the fridge we already have
— Hassan (@MHhhsh) May 10, 2020
Nah this guy is good. Destroyer in the middle
— Spurs fan (@mourinhology__) May 10, 2020
No thank you….injury prone and not the type of player we need!!
— Sevilla Spurs 🇪🇸 🏴 (@sfcbdlm2) May 10, 2020
A DM but should have bought him 3 or 4 years ago
— Josh (@josh_wiggan) May 10, 2020
Dam it’s 2015 again
— Alex (@alexcoys2020) May 10, 2020
NO this guy will be outrun by literally anyone, chris wilder could probably runs@faster
— BidoShalaby🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@shalaby_bido) May 10, 2020
agent gio
— Mashy X (@JV_Mashy) May 11, 2020
Hell no
— Kgosi Mogorosi (@Generalkza) May 11, 2020
Bang average, rather have Skipp
— 🏵️SAVVY SKIPP🏵️(🇸🇬) (@EricDonDier) May 11, 2020
This would be a good signing. Reunites William with Dier. Had some injury issues. This is like signing Matic – quality but you’re not sure of the minutes.
I’d prefer Hojbjerg if we are only signing one DM. He’s younger & used to the league.
Interested in the Gerson rumors too.
— Aaron Pitters ✍️📖📽️📺 (@aaronpitters) May 11, 2020
