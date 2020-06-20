Spurs fans unhappy with Harry Kane’s performance against Manchester United

Tottenham fans were left concerned with Harry Kane after his performance in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Friday.

Kane, who was making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury against Southampton on New Year’s Day, which forced him to miss almost three months of action, looked out of sorts against the Red Devils – with his 36 touches the fewest of any outfield player that played the full 90 minutes.

The England skipper understandably looked short of fitness given so long without competitive football and could only muster up one registered shot during the match, and that was a disappointing strike from a long-range free-kick that was easily blocked.

Kane has been Tottenham’s talisman for a number of seasons now and despite missing a large chunk of the campaign, is still the club’s top goalscorer with 17 goals, but will have to improve dramatically if he wants to add to that tally against West Ham on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old remains highly popular amongst the Spurs faithful, but they were far from happy with his showing against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration towards Kane and you can see the best below…

Poor game Harry, but stay strong and keep your head up 💪 — KJ (@Krzjab) June 19, 2020

Really enjoyed Spurs game,but felt Spurs sat back 2nd half and never seen @HKane have such a quiet game — Danny OBrien BCAc (@DannyOB14443216) June 19, 2020

Harry Kane been a bit quiet. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 19, 2020

Frustrating to watch that game tonight,harry Kane as much as I love the man he needs to break the playing boots back in ASAP because he was awful — CoelPebsMcgovern (@PebsCoel) June 19, 2020

Harry Kane tonight played similar to his performance in champs league final – should of been subbed at half time , didn’t look match fit at all — russell stander (@RussellStander) June 19, 2020

Sorry on that performance I know it's his first game since injury but harry kane was poor never won a header against Maguire the whole game — ⚽kevin boyd⚽ (@kevinboyd36) June 19, 2020

And even this Man United fan wasn’t impressed with Kane’s performance…