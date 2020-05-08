Spurs fans unleash on Harry Winks

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been discussing their Harry Winks on social media this week after one Twitter account asked fans for their opinions on the midfielder and his future at the club.

And many in north London took the opportunity to take fire at the Englishman with them believing he’s simply not good enough for Spurs.

Is Harry Winks...?

Underrated Vote Overrated Vote

The 24-year-old came through the academy system at the club and made his first-team debut back in 2014, coming on as a substitute in the Europa League against FK Partizan.

Winks has since gone on to make 134 further appearances and has also picked up six national team caps.

This season, he has been a regular presence in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, featuring 33 times without a goal or assist.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

The young playmaker was once likened to Iniesta and Xavi by former boss Mauricio Pochettino whilst he has seen his value increase to £28.8m as per Transfermarkt.

However, much of the Spurs faithful aren’t impressed by his performances in recent times as evident below.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

He’s never been good enough — Glory Glory (@gloryglorytott) May 7, 2020

Not good enough.

A very passionate player, loves spurs to the core but he’s just not exceptional… bang average player. — pethidine (@kylehotspurs) May 7, 2020

He has to much ego at such young age, if he just let himself be then He can actually improve on he’s performance — Tolga 🇮🇪 (@TolgaWalsh) May 7, 2020

Rubbish, ineffective all the time, can’t head it, tackle, no strength, gets bypassed all the time, vision not good, actuall passing ability not great, one of the main contributors to our sorry decline, get rid!!! — Ryan O (@31Ryano) May 7, 2020

Hasnt lived up to the hype! Too many square or back passes to be effective, hasnt got the vision to see the pass that will split the defence and put a player through on goal! — 8 Minutes from Victory! (@FreindlyFire01) May 7, 2020

Average. Too many people are blinded because he’s a local lad who loves Spurs. Doesn’t score enough and doesn’t assist enough. He’s in the Jenas league. — ReeceTHFC (@reece_thfc) May 7, 2020

He brings nothing to the team, time to move him on. Slow, to small, get beat in the air on long balls, only passes sideways, can’t shot. We will never win anything with Winks in CM — Gordon (@southstandgordo) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to sell him — Dean Lewis (@SuperDeano84) May 7, 2020

Not good enough, would look bang average in the championship. Sell him to who ever would want him — John Mac (@chumbamac) May 7, 2020

Never good enough.. 1 goal in 3 years… never creates. And Couldn’t hit a barn door…. in other words…. — Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) May 7, 2020

the next tom carroll — Lil Uzi Osbourne (@flowerfightr) May 7, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to “dream” 7-goal transfer target…