Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been discussing their Harry Winks on social media this week after one Twitter account asked fans for their opinions on the midfielder and his future at the club.
And many in north London took the opportunity to take fire at the Englishman with them believing he’s simply not good enough for Spurs.
The 24-year-old came through the academy system at the club and made his first-team debut back in 2014, coming on as a substitute in the Europa League against FK Partizan.
Winks has since gone on to make 134 further appearances and has also picked up six national team caps.
This season, he has been a regular presence in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, featuring 33 times without a goal or assist.
The young playmaker was once likened to Iniesta and Xavi by former boss Mauricio Pochettino whilst he has seen his value increase to £28.8m as per Transfermarkt.
However, much of the Spurs faithful aren’t impressed by his performances in recent times as evident below.
Here’s how they have been reacting…
He’s never been good enough
— Glory Glory (@gloryglorytott) May 7, 2020
Not good enough.
A very passionate player, loves spurs to the core but he’s just not exceptional… bang average player.
— pethidine (@kylehotspurs) May 7, 2020
He has to much ego at such young age, if he just let himself be then He can actually improve on he’s performance
— Tolga 🇮🇪 (@TolgaWalsh) May 7, 2020
Rubbish, ineffective all the time, can’t head it, tackle, no strength, gets bypassed all the time, vision not good, actuall passing ability not great, one of the main contributors to our sorry decline, get rid!!!
— Ryan O (@31Ryano) May 7, 2020
Hasnt lived up to the hype! Too many square or back passes to be effective, hasnt got the vision to see the pass that will split the defence and put a player through on goal!
— 8 Minutes from Victory! (@FreindlyFire01) May 7, 2020
Average. Too many people are blinded because he’s a local lad who loves Spurs. Doesn’t score enough and doesn’t assist enough. He’s in the Jenas league.
— ReeceTHFC (@reece_thfc) May 7, 2020
He brings nothing to the team, time to move him on. Slow, to small, get beat in the air on long balls, only passes sideways, can’t shot. We will never win anything with Winks in CM
— Gordon (@southstandgordo) May 7, 2020
Can’t wait to sell him
— Dean Lewis (@SuperDeano84) May 7, 2020
Not good enough, would look bang average in the championship. Sell him to who ever would want him
— John Mac (@chumbamac) May 7, 2020
Never good enough.. 1 goal in 3 years… never creates. And Couldn’t hit a barn door…. in other words….
— Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) May 7, 2020
the next tom carroll
— Lil Uzi Osbourne (@flowerfightr) May 7, 2020
AND in other news, Spurs fans react to “dream” 7-goal transfer target…