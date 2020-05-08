 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans unleash on Harry Winks

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 06:15pm

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been discussing their Harry Winks on social media this week after one Twitter account asked fans for their opinions on the midfielder and his future at the club.

And many in north London took the opportunity to take fire at the Englishman with them believing he’s simply not good enough for Spurs.

The 24-year-old came through the academy system at the club and made his first-team debut back in 2014, coming on as a substitute in the Europa League against FK Partizan.

Winks has since gone on to make 134 further appearances and has also picked up six national team caps.

This season, he has been a regular presence in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, featuring 33 times without a goal or assist.

The young playmaker was once likened to Iniesta and Xavi by former boss Mauricio Pochettino whilst he has seen his value increase to £28.8m as per Transfermarkt.

However, much of the Spurs faithful aren’t impressed by his performances in recent times as evident below.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

