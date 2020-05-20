Spurs fans unleash fury as Serge Aurier breaks lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur fans have unleashed fury at their right-back Serge Aurier this afternoon after the star appeared to break lockdown for a third time.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of his new haircut to Instagram posing alongside his barber where he clearly wasn’t abiding by the 2m social distancing rules.

Should Spurs look to sell Serge Aurier after this incident?

According to the BBC, the north London side are investigating Aurier – and the circumstances – and will deal with the incident appropriately.

Although this hasn’t stopped supporters from going in on their defender.

The Ivory Coast international has also posted a response to the criticism already where he seemingly takes a dig at the media for not following the regulations either.

Aurier has been Jose Mourinho’s regular option at right-back this term, playing a total of 33 matches in all competitions but has frequently divided opinion amongst the Spurs faithful as seen here following their exit from the Champions League back in March.

Here’s what they have now been saying about him…

Just sell the 🤡 — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 20, 2020

Can’t wait until we sell this clown. — Joe Bennett (@Keanogoals) May 20, 2020

Now we can see where he gets his lack of discipline in his defending, please lets get rid of and bring back Walker peters instead. — Wayne Libonati (@libbo2003) May 20, 2020

Lock him up — Lewis Kennedy (@lewiskennnedy) May 20, 2020

Get this guy out of the club — JJ⚡️ (@JJ_THFC) May 20, 2020

Liability in every sense, good riddance — Dave Coshell (@dcoshell) May 20, 2020

Release him from his contract. — Steven Bowen (@bowen9123) May 20, 2020

Bloke is bad news, just get rid and get someone in that’s not a clown — Kevin Coleman (@kev_freekickdon) May 20, 2020

Just sell the clown. — Steve Hilliard (@Hackett01) May 20, 2020

Brains of a rocking horse — paul (@paulb3162000) May 20, 2020

A man with no future at the club. — Archie (@Archie_Tashjian) May 20, 2020

Liability on and off the pitch.. — Alex (@VOD88056105) May 20, 2020

