Spurs fans unleash at Tanguy Ndombele’s injury claim

Tottenham Hotspur fans are once again fuming at their club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, but this time it comes after claims he has been suffering from muscle pain all season, which has been impacting his performances – as per the Times.

The 23-year-old joined the club in the summer in a £55m deal from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and has struggled to regularly stake a claim under Jose Mourinho since he took charge in November.

Ndombele has racked up 27 appearances in all competitions but is only averaging a meagre 51 minutes per game. He has found the net on two occasions, the first of which coming on debut against Aston Villa as well as providing four assists, per Transfermarkt.

There have also been murmurs that Barcelona are interested in his signature this summer and as he’s a divisive figure in north London, some fans have been all for it whilst others can see there’s a player in him somewhere.

However, this latest revelation has fueled further supporters to slam him on social media.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have said…

Hopefully this is a joke. If this is true, we won’t ever benefit from him. Muscle injuries are almost impossible to get rid off. — Martin Depenau (@madeno89) April 30, 2020

How can the club spend £60m on someone that has this many health/fitness issues? — Steve Taylor (@Steve79468697) April 30, 2020

He makes Darren Anderton seem like a right warrior! — Mark Siggers (@Siggs72) April 30, 2020

Who the hell signed off on signing this guy — Mícheál (@MFOD2010) April 30, 2020

He pulled a muscle opening the fridge — lo stevo (@Steve_Atko) April 30, 2020

That’s wot happens when you run for 90 minutes… you get muscle fatigue…should have told Tottenham that when they shelled out 62 million.. excuse’s.. pathetic… — Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) April 30, 2020

What so our record signing needs 3 month rest to perform? — Cenk (@ForzaYids) April 30, 2020

I think you are really clutching at straws ..loads of excuses and very little evidence he’s going to be a success …better chance of oliver skipp having a better season for us next year as it stands (tanguy still could get sold imo) — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) April 30, 2020

Bit worrying to think of Tanguy near a fridge for months. — SWSPURS (@swspurs) May 1, 2020

Can’t kick a football because of a little bit of pain. Farmers league quality — Dan Overton (@Dan_Overton02) April 30, 2020

Excuse after excuse — Cal 🦍 (@THFCSZN) April 30, 2020

The only muscle he needs to be concerned about is the one in his head telling him he’s made the big time and doesnt need to put a shift in. — Spiggy (@SpiggyTope) May 1, 2020

