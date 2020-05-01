 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans unleash at Tanguy Ndombele's injury claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 05:30pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans are once again fuming at their club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, but this time it comes after claims he has been suffering from muscle pain all season, which has been impacting his performances – as per the Times.

The 23-year-old joined the club in the summer in a £55m deal from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and has struggled to regularly stake a claim under Jose Mourinho since he took charge in November.

Ndombele has racked up 27 appearances in all competitions but is only averaging a meagre 51 minutes per game. He has found the net on two occasions, the first of which coming on debut against Aston Villa as well as providing four assists, per Transfermarkt.

There have also been murmurs that Barcelona are interested in his signature this summer and as he’s a divisive figure in north London, some fans have been all for it whilst others can see there’s a player in him somewhere.

However, this latest revelation has fueled further supporters to slam him on social media.

Here’s what the Spurs faithful have said…

