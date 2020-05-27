Spurs fans really do not want Willian at the club amid reports

A recent report from the Telegraph has left plenty of Tottenham Hotspur fans in agreement over one thing – They do not want Chelsea winger Willian at the club next season.

They claim that the north Londoners will battle their arch-rivals, Arsenal, for his signature with his contract set to expire at Stamford Bridge imminently.

Would you like to see Willian at Spurs next season?

Absolutely! Vote Absolutely not! Vote

Both clubs are resigned to the fact that they will not be able to spend much money due to financial implications following the pandemic and signing the Premier League veteran on a free transfer could aid things somewhat.

And as you can see from this supporter, the idea of Willian finally being in Spurs’ white strip is clearly too much of a grim thought…

Idea of willing him on makes me nauseous — Mark (@batsyface) May 26, 2020

The 31-year-old has been quite the regular under Frank Lampard this term, providing seven goals and six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

He could arguably still do a job at this level given that it is his best goal tally since the 2017/18 campaign and his versatility to play anywhere behind the striker.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

Although, Spurs fans clearly still don’t want him as part of Jose Mourinho’s squad next term…

Let’s get involved in a battle with Arsenal be convinced he is about to sign only for him to appear in an Arsenal shirt. His best years are behind him can’t stand him #THFC #COYS https://t.co/bP8lyQM2dE — James Cooper (@JimmyBCooper) May 26, 2020

Don’t battle too hard. Don’t want him. — Chunky (@ChunkyTHFC) May 26, 2020

Don’t want Willian. Also, how are Spurs more affected than anyone else or is it Levy’s latest excuse. I understand that money is tighter but Spurs should not be different — Kev Knuckey (@knuckey1970) May 26, 2020

Please no — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) May 26, 2020

No thanks — giovanni lo baller🇮🇪🇦🇷 (@Robert_dunne91) May 26, 2020

Please join Arsenal — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) May 26, 2020

Nahhh we got moura, son and Bergwijn. Another winger will waste us — Djguy8000 (@djguy8000) May 26, 2020

One possible angle for this agenda could be the fact that the Brazilian wide man once ditched Spurs’ transfer negotiations to join London rivals, Chelsea, instead back in 2013.

7 years to late 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Richard jones (@richj69) May 26, 2020

Whilst further members of the Spurs faithful may have their sights set on other reported targets, such as AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who too is available on a free this summer.

At 26, he poses a long-term advantage for the club whether that’s an entire career in north London or creating resell value remains to be seen.

Fraser >>> — KB 17 (@KeelanCOYS) May 26, 2020

Only time will tell where Willian will end up but as above, many at Spurs will be hoping it’s not with them.

AND in other news, Spurs fans react to reported interest in emerging La Liga TALENT…