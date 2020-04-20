Spurs fans react to interest in Fenerbahce star Vedat Muriqi

Having missed out on a new striker in the January transfer window, it’s been no surprise to see Tottenham being linked with a potential move for a centre-forward for this upcoming summer.

The north London side couldn’t get a deal over the line for Chelsea man Olivier Giroud, but it appears they’re still targeting a similar profile of a striker.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

According to Turkish publication Sabah (via Sport Witness), Jose Mourinho’s men and Serie A giants Lazio are the two clubs who are seriously interested in making a move for Fenerbahce marksman Vedat Muriqi.

The report further claims that Muriqi is one of their options to help support Harry Kane, and that the Premier League side are ready to offer around €20m (£17.4m) to sign the Kosovo international.

After hearing about their links with the 15-goal striker, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

Just get Giroud on a free — Josh (@josh_wiggan) April 19, 2020

Danny Rose is googling. — Patrick 🇵🇹 (@PatrickyTHFC) April 19, 2020

He’s really good — Manoamano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Manoama89203646) April 19, 2020

Would be a great signing — Lilywhite (@lillywhite10) April 19, 2020

This wouldn’t shock me tbh. Cheap. Age. Big ish and aggressive anchorman. Similar type to Diego Costa. — nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) April 19, 2020

Gonna be hard to find a striker willing to sit behind Kane. — 🇨🇦~Bobby P~🇭🇷 COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! (@BobbyPrica) April 19, 2020

A couple of fans seemed to be far more pessimistic about Muriqi’s chances of succeeding at Spurs, with one supporter claiming it could be a similar move to Roberto Soldado, whilst another simply suggested that the Premier League is a “different kettle of fish”.

This has Roberto Soldaldo results written all over it. Not interested. — 🎙KeN17 (@SaxyKeN17) April 19, 2020

The PL is a different kettle of fish — Thomas (@tomgordon58) April 19, 2020

If Spurs do end up managing to keep Kane in north London this summer, then bringing in Muriqi as a potential back-up for him would certainly represent shrewd business.

Should Spurs sign Muriqi?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

The reported fee of £17.4m isn’t the greatest in the context of the modern transfer market, and with finances set to be restricted across the board, it would represent the kind of modest sum that Spurs should be able to afford.

Meanwhile, Alasdair Gold has waxed lyrical about this Spurs starlet.