Neutral fans will always accuse Tottenham of wasting the Gareth Bale money all those years ago, but since then they’ve not done too badly in the transfer market, but that’s only when they’ve even bothered trying to make signings.

They famously became the first club in Premier League history not to sign a player in two consecutive transfer windows, but Spurs fans will argue that why should they need to when they’ve quality players like Harry Kane and Harry Winks coming out of the academy.

Some of the more recent signings haven’t been too bad. Lucas Moura will always be a Spurs hero for his Champions League heroics against Ajax, while the likes of Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Heung-min Son will go down as bargains in years to come.

But it’s not always been like that at Spurs, with many players coming through the White Hart Lane doors over the years who just have not been good enough to wear the white shirt in North London.

So we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer flops at Spurs in the Premier League era, although we probably could’ve named a lot more…