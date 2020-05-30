Spurs fans discuss transfer report linking them with Ligue 1 raid

As clubs all across Europe feel the financial pinch of football being postponed and fans having to stay away, the upcoming summer transfer window may be one of the most low-key on record.

And according to Football Insider, Tottenham are “convinced” that scouring France “can be a fruitful market for them as they eye bargain deals”.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

The report claims that with French football suspended until September, Spurs are hoping to “exploit the changed French market to lure some players at knockdown prices”.

After hearing about the report, fans of the north London side flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Camavinga, Oshimen, Gabriel, Atal lets go…. — Joel Clements (@joelclements) May 30, 2020

Atal,Ben Yedder, Aouar, Depay, Osimhen….soooo many options — Janikx21🧢 (@janikxDE) May 30, 2020

A few Spurs fans however seemed far less optimistic about the news, and claimed that as well as this being Daniel Levy being his typical frugal self, they have just not had much success with players bought from the French league.

The amount of flops we’ve bought from that league. We never learn. — ENIC OUT PAUL (@paulyboym1) May 30, 2020

levys type of window then — Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) May 30, 2020

What is it with Spurs and players from Ligue 1? — Aaron Lloyd Collins (@AaronLCollins97) May 30, 2020

Understandably, some Spurs fans don’t seem entirely thrilled with the idea of turning back to the French market for some new signings this summer.

Is Daniel Levy making the smart play here?

Yes Vote No Vote

Ndombele’s disastrous debut campaign that has seen his form and fitness questioned by his own manager has left a bit of a bad taste, but if Spurs can look past that, there may very well be some really shrewd deals to be done.