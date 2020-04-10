Spurs fans reminisce about Gareth Bale’s time in north London

It’s fair to say Gareth Bale will go down in the history books as one of Tottenham’s best ever players in recent memory.

Having arrived from Southampton, the Wales international broke out of his shell as a left-back, and developed into one of the world’s most devastating wingers, eventually earning a big-money move to European giants Real Madrid.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

In his time at Spurs, Bale played 203 times across all competitions, scoring 56 goals and providing a further 58 assists, and came up with some truly epic moments, not least that hat-trick at the San Siro against Inter in the Champions League.

Despite it being a few years since he left the club, Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to reminisce about their former talisman.

Whether some like it or not, the lad will be remembered as a legend for us. — ap (@otheranthony) April 9, 2020

My darling, you with the pace and unreal left foot, you are different gravy! — Jorgan (@michael_jorgan) April 9, 2020

I’d still take him back today — Overcast Daze (@natecancook) April 9, 2020

A worldie every week. An absolute privilege to watch — Chris Medlock (@CGMedlock) April 9, 2020

@WattAreTheOdds I actually forget just how insanely good he was — Dan Nespoli (@antonio_nespoli) April 10, 2020

Better than Kane by far! — Olivier Misher (@OliverMisher) April 9, 2020

Some supporters of the north London side called on Bale to “come back”, with one fan in particular urging Daniel Levy to “bring him home”.

Amazing amazing footballer, athlete and person! Don’t care what anyone says he was outstanding for us and fully deserved his big move! Come back @GarethBale11 — Lewis Manners (@llewi01) April 9, 2020

Levy bring him home — paul bowyer (@BowyerParis76) April 10, 2020

If the finances are right, then Levy can somehow work his magic in the transfer market, then it really would be a story for the ages to see Bale return home to north London.

Should Spurs try to re-sign Bale?

Yes Vote No Vote

He seemingly hasn’t quite settled into life off-the-pitch at Madrid, with teammate Thibaut Courtois publicly questioning his commitment to the cause.

As some Spurs fans have suggested, maybe it’s the perfect time for him to come back.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans react to links with this Eredivisie ace.