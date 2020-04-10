 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans reminisce about Gareth Bale's time in north London

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/4/2020 | 06:20pm

It’s fair to say Gareth Bale will go down in the history books as one of Tottenham’s best ever players in recent memory.

Having arrived from Southampton, the Wales international broke out of his shell as a left-back, and developed into one of the world’s most devastating wingers, eventually earning a big-money move to European giants Real Madrid.

In his time at Spurs, Bale played 203 times across all competitions, scoring 56 goals and providing a further 58 assists, and came up with some truly epic moments, not least that hat-trick at the San Siro against Inter in the Champions League.

Despite it being a few years since he left the club, Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to reminisce about their former talisman.

Some supporters of the north London side called on Bale to “come back”, with one fan in particular urging Daniel Levy to “bring him home”.

If the finances are right, then Levy can somehow work his magic in the transfer market, then it really would be a story for the ages to see Bale return home to north London.

He seemingly hasn’t quite settled into life off-the-pitch at Madrid, with teammate Thibaut Courtois publicly questioning his commitment to the cause.

As some Spurs fans have suggested, maybe it’s the perfect time for him to come back.

