Spurs fans rave about Gedson Fernandes' Ipswich display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 23/8/2020 | 12:45pm

After arriving in the January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica, Gedson Fernandes hardly had a look-in at Tottenham before the season was curtailed a couple of months later.

The Portugal international made just seven total appearances in the Premier League, and even that only amounted to 61 minutes of football.

On Saturday afternoon, Fernandes was given the chance to shine in Spurs’ pre-season friendly clash against Ipswich, and perhaps rather tellingly, Jose Mourinho decided to use the 21-year-old as a make-shift right-back.

And after seeing his performance in a completely new position, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of supporters hailed Fernandes for showing signs of versatility, with one fan describing him as a “one-man wrecking crew”.

One Spurs fan even suggested that the youngster could follow a similar path to former Manchester United man Antonio Valencia, who went from a winger in his early days at Wigan, to a more natural right-back at Old Trafford.

Having secured his signing for 18 months, and also having the option to make the deal permanent, Spurs have every motivation to try and make this loan spell for Fernandes work.

Should Spurs sign Gedson Fernandes permanently?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Mourinho knows that if his Portuguese compatriot performs to his ability, then Spurs can be the biggest beneficiaries of that by signing him on a longer-term basis.

And whilst League One Ipswich are hardly the standard of opposition he will be expected to perform against on a weekly basis next season, there are some promising signs for his development in north London.

