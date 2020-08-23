Spurs fans rave about Gedson Fernandes’ Ipswich display

After arriving in the January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica, Gedson Fernandes hardly had a look-in at Tottenham before the season was curtailed a couple of months later.

The Portugal international made just seven total appearances in the Premier League, and even that only amounted to 61 minutes of football.

On Saturday afternoon, Fernandes was given the chance to shine in Spurs’ pre-season friendly clash against Ipswich, and perhaps rather tellingly, Jose Mourinho decided to use the 21-year-old as a make-shift right-back.

And after seeing his performance in a completely new position, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Gedson at RB is a good shout. Reminds me of Jenaa — Edward Pettman (@EdwardPettman) August 22, 2020

From what I saw, Gedson looked phenomenal at RB. Which is a shame because now Levy has an excuse to not get. a RB. But then again I’m sure Jose would tell him he needs one if he really did want a RB — c j 🇵🇹 (@TantalzngTanguy) August 22, 2020

Looking good at right back, hope he can keep it up — sho (@thfcsho) August 22, 2020

For sure, Gedson and Sess was absolutely brilliant against ipswich — Yoonsahng kim (@yoonsahng) August 23, 2020

Gedson is looking pretty decent, didn’t see much of him last season and when we did he seemed to fade into the background. He had some nice crosses today and he’s starting to look confident in the shirt — Alex Browne ( アレックス ) (@browne4mayor) August 22, 2020

A couple of supporters hailed Fernandes for showing signs of versatility, with one fan describing him as a “one-man wrecking crew”.

Gedson is an enigma that Jose is desperately trying to solve. He’s played all over the place for us but hadn’t looked great anywhere. Today, he was a one-man wrecking crew down that right flank. If he keeps this up we might have no choice but to make his deal permanent. — Aaron Pitters ✍️📖📽️📺 (@aaronpitters) August 22, 2020

I think Gedson Fernandes put on a good display at right back today, especially considering he’s naturally a central midfielder. Definitely positive signs considering our lack of options at right back, but we definitely still need a new player to play the role. #COYS #gedson — The N17 Report (@TheN17Report) August 22, 2020

One Spurs fan even suggested that the youngster could follow a similar path to former Manchester United man Antonio Valencia, who went from a winger in his early days at Wigan, to a more natural right-back at Old Trafford.

Gedson, he could be a great RB option. Jose converted valencia to a solid rwb at UTD, i can see him doing similar here. Gangly, pacey, work rate. Its only Ipswich so cannot get carried away but we’ll done! 👏👏 #THFC #COYS #GEDSON — Shaun Collier (@Mumorn) August 22, 2020

Having secured his signing for 18 months, and also having the option to make the deal permanent, Spurs have every motivation to try and make this loan spell for Fernandes work.

Should Spurs sign Gedson Fernandes permanently?

Yes Vote No Vote

Mourinho knows that if his Portuguese compatriot performs to his ability, then Spurs can be the biggest beneficiaries of that by signing him on a longer-term basis.

And whilst League One Ipswich are hardly the standard of opposition he will be expected to perform against on a weekly basis next season, there are some promising signs for his development in north London.