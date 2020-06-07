Alasdair Gold gives exciting verdict on Spurs starlet George Marsh

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed Tottenham starlet George Marsh continues to turn heads at the club..

What did he say?

With clubs unlikely to spend big money on new signings, academy prospects may never get a better chance than now to really prove themselves worthy of an opportunity.

And according to Gold, Marsh is one of those youngsters who appears to be set for a bright future, and that after a successful loan spell with Leyton Orient, has shown himself to be a very versatile option for Jose Mourinho.

Gold revealed that both Marsh and fellow starlet Harvey White were involved in a training game involving the senior side, but that the former’s ability to play across numerous position could see him stand out.

He said: “18-year-old White was joined by another versatile midfielder in George Marsh, who has returned from his loan spell at Leyton Orient with the League Two season having ended. The 21-year-old, who made his debut for Spurs last season in the FA Cup, has had a campaign to remember in his breakthrough season as a first team player at Orient.

“He made 26 appearances in League Two and impressed a lot of people both at the O’s and back at Tottenham. His ability to play in midfield, central defence and at right-back will have marked him out as a useful player for Mourinho to have right now before likely getting another loan to further his development next season.”

Trusting the youth

After the months of attention and scrutiny on Mourinho’s reluctance to throw Troy Parrott into the deep end despite the striker crisis in north London, it will be very interesting to see whether the likes of Marsh and White make an appearance for the first-team when the Premier League restarts this month.

Will Mourinho start playing the youngsters more?

If Daniel Levy chooses not to open the chequebook this summer, then Mourinho will surely have no other option but to place his faith in some of the Lilywhites’ promising youngsters.

And that could make all the difference in terms of whether Marsh and White go on to enjoy a successful career at Spurs.