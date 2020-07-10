Spurs star Giovani Lo Celso had a nightmare against Bournemouth

In a hugely sobering evening on Thursday for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho’s side could only muster a 0-0 draw against a Bournemouth team battling against relegation this season.

The Lilywhites only managed nine total shots on goal in the entire game, and none of them were on target. Whilst the forward players in particular struggled to get involved in proceedings – Harry Kane only made 14 passes – one man suffered a nightmare: Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentina international started the game in a midfield three alongside Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks, but failed to really get things going.

In fact, as per Sofascore, his overall match rating of 6.1 was by far the worst of any Spurs player on the pitch, and perhaps one of the main reasons behind him being hooked at half-time by Mourinho (although Sunday’s north London derby may have also played its part too).

Despite only featuring for the first-half, Lo Celso lost the ball a staggering 15 times, with only Serge Aurier and Ben Davies conceding it on more occasions (18 each).

The Argentine failed to have a single shot on goal, made no tackles or interceptions, provided no key passes or accurate crosses, and won just one of his eight total duels.

For someone who has established him as a key part of this Spurs side in his debut season at the club – he has made 33 appearances across all competitions – it was a performance that left a lot to be desired.

With European football still up for grabs, Mourinho would surely have been left fuming at one of his more creative midfielders being unable to unlock the door against one of the Premier League’s struggling sides.

The forwards were starved of real service, and Lo Celso’s horror showing was a major reason behind that.

Spurs will surely be hoping the £36m-rated ace just had a minor blip on Thursday, and that with Arsenal to come in their next Premier League fixture, they will be seeing him resume normal service very soon.