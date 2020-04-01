Spurs’ greatest ever European moments

Tottenham Hotspur are staring down the barrel at the prospect of no Champions League football next season having been knocked out by RB Leipzig earlier this month, Jose Mourinho’s men are some seven points away from breaking into the top four in the Premier League.

If you’re missing it already, then be sure to watch the following highlights reel – from Crouchy’s goal at AC Milan to Lucas Moura’s last-gasp winner against Ajax, all the good stuff is in there…

It has been a sorry state of affairs at Spurs this term, it was merely nine months ago that Mauricio Pochettino guided the club to the final, so enjoy the clips while you can as it could be a long, long time before the north London outfit breaks back onto the big stage.

