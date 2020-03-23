Spurs interested in making stunning swoop for Erling Haaland

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham are interested in making a stunning swoop for Erling Haaland.

What’s the word?

The former RB Salzburg striker only joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window for a reported fee of £17.1m.

But according to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, there are several teams that are continuing to monitor Haaland’s future, including Juventus who have “never stopped watching him carefully”.

Aside from the Bianconeri, the report further claims that both Manchester United and Spurs would also be very interested in the centre-forward, and that “in the summer they could launch their attack”.

Revival

What a major coup this would be.

Haaland has been the unquestioned breakthrough star of the season in European football, netting a ridiculous 40 goals in just 30 games. That includes a blistering start to life in Germany, where he has found the back of the net nine times in just eight Bundesliga matches.

It’s the kind of goal-scoring record that would leave any team drooling at the prospect of signing him, but in Spurs’ case, they may need him more than any other team. Daniel Levy’s failure to seal a new striker for Jose Mourinho’s side in the January transfer window left them desperately short of options up front, particularly after the injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Having lost Fernando Llorente last summer, Spurs were already in dire need of someone else to share the burden with Kane. But if Haaland is available for a shock move just months after joining Dortmund, then Levy must mastermind a stunning move for him this summer. It could spark the kind of revival that boosts spirits and lifts the energy around the club following a campaign of turmoil which has seen Mauricio Pochettino leave.

A swoop for Haaland – described as “phenomenal” by former Salzburg teammate Maximilian Wober – can help light a fire in Spurs once again.

