Spurs fans absolutely buzzing with Harry Kane’s announcement

Amidst all the controversy surrounding Tottenham and Daniel Levy at the moment, Harry Kane has stepped up to help remind people that football and footballers in particular can still have a positive impact.

The England international announced via his official Twitter account that he and some fellow Premier League stars have launched their fundraising drive, “PlayersTogether”, to help raise significant sums of money to be distributed to NHS workers and those most in need of help during this current situation.

And after hearing about Kane’s role in the initiative, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their talisman’s actions.

Well done Harry — Airbornespurs (@airbornespurs) April 8, 2020

You’re a legend Harry💙 — • (@celsoball) April 8, 2020

Some Spurs fans felt that Kane is showing Levy how to act, with one supporter in particular suggesting that the striker is “putting our chairman to shame”.

I wish you was our Chairman H 😭 — Aidan 🇸🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Aidan63499469) April 8, 2020

I think H should take a new role at the club. Chairman/Player combined — Ben🤑 (Lo Celso Propaganda) (@MolesBen) April 8, 2020

My love 😍 Everything that Levy isn’t In a time of hardship the true colours come through — Spursgotlevyd (@spursgotlevyd) April 8, 2020

Fantastic putting our chairman to shame — Dan (@Daniely79) April 8, 2020

Boy did football need something like this.

Both Spurs and Liverpool, amongst others, have brought their own clubs’ reputations and the sport of football into disrepute, but this latest fundraising campaign orchestrated by the players shows they have a powerful voice that can really provide crucial help.

Kane, and everyone else involved in the scheme, deserve a lot of credit for backing their words with actions.

