 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans absolutely buzzing with Harry Kane's announcement

Spurs fans absolutely buzzing with Harry Kane’s announcement

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/4/2020 | 07:10pm

Amidst all the controversy surrounding Tottenham and Daniel Levy at the moment, Harry Kane has stepped up to help remind people that football and footballers in particular can still have a positive impact.

The England international announced via his official Twitter account that he and some fellow Premier League stars have launched their fundraising drive, “PlayersTogether”, to help raise significant sums of money to be distributed to NHS workers and those most in need of help during this current situation.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

And after hearing about Kane’s role in the initiative, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their talisman’s actions.

Some Spurs fans felt that Kane is showing Levy how to act, with one supporter in particular suggesting that the striker is “putting our chairman to shame”.

Boy did football need something like this.

Both Spurs and Liverpool, amongst others, have brought their own clubs’ reputations and the sport of football into disrepute, but this latest fundraising campaign orchestrated by the players shows they have a powerful voice that can really provide crucial help.

Kane, and everyone else involved in the scheme, deserve a lot of credit for backing their words with actions.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are reminiscing over this former powerhouse.

Article title: Spurs fans absolutely buzzing with Harry Kane’s announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 