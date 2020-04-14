 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as reports deny potential £200m Kane exit

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan
14/4/2020 | 07:45am

Whether Harry Kane stays or leaves Tottenham promises to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer in the Premier League.

The England international recently admitted that he would contemplate leaving the north London side if he felt his ambitions aren’t being met at the club, and reports earlier claimed Daniel Levy could be set to make a monumental decision.

The Daily Mail initially suggested that the Spurs chairman will sanction a £200m exit to rivals Manchester United for the striker this summer due to concerns over how the club will cope over the current financial situation surrounding football.

The report adds that the Lilywhites are wary of the impact the crisis could have on their club more than any other, due to the fact they are still paying for their new stadium.

Sky Sports have now claimed otherwise, suggesting that Spurs are intent on not selling Kane to United or another Premier League rival.

After hearing about the latest update involving Kane, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Spurs fans raised their concerns over potentially seeing Kane go abroad, with a couple suggesting that this probably meant he is off to Real Madrid.

Whilst Spurs may get top dollar for Kane, trying to find a replacement as good as him even with a shed load of cash will no prove to be difficult, if not impossible.

Despite his age, the striker has already cemented himself as one of the finest strikers of the Premier League era, netting an incredible 181 goals in just 278 games for the club.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs this summer?

1000%!

1000%!

No way!

No way!

As Spurs have already seen with the aftermath of Gareth Bale’s departure, getting a great deal financially doesn’t necessarily guarantee you’ll spend it wisely. It’s exactly why their reported stance on Kane makes a lot of sense.

