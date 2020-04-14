Spurs fans react as reports deny potential £200m Kane exit

Whether Harry Kane stays or leaves Tottenham promises to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer in the Premier League.

The England international recently admitted that he would contemplate leaving the north London side if he felt his ambitions aren’t being met at the club, and reports earlier claimed Daniel Levy could be set to make a monumental decision.

The Daily Mail initially suggested that the Spurs chairman will sanction a £200m exit to rivals Manchester United for the striker this summer due to concerns over how the club will cope over the current financial situation surrounding football.

The report adds that the Lilywhites are wary of the impact the crisis could have on their club more than any other, due to the fact they are still paying for their new stadium.

Sky Sports have now claimed otherwise, suggesting that Spurs are intent on not selling Kane to United or another Premier League rival.

After hearing about the latest update involving Kane, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Shouldn’t be selling him to anyone — James Forster (@TheJamesForster) April 12, 2020

If a player wants to leave and the price is right there is nothing anyone can do. It has happened with many players over the years. In the current climate Levy will be even more willing to sell. Trouble is he will have to pay 80-100m for a replacement and who will want to come? — EssexDogs (@dogs_essex) April 13, 2020

History says otherwise. — Paul V (@barbercide888) April 13, 2020

Shouldn’t be selling him either way. Back to being a feeder club again if this happens. — michael mclean coys (@annietrembler) April 12, 2020

Some Spurs fans raised their concerns over potentially seeing Kane go abroad, with a couple suggesting that this probably meant he is off to Real Madrid.

A premier league rival. Well that’s specifically worded isn’t it. I’m starting to hate levy — gavin (@gavinspurs) April 12, 2020

Real Madrid he goes then. Still unsure of what we get from our special Real Madrid partnership. — Phil Harris (@philharris_) April 12, 2020

So real Madrid then? — Sean Ginge Phelan (@GingePhelan) April 12, 2020

Whilst Spurs may get top dollar for Kane, trying to find a replacement as good as him even with a shed load of cash will no prove to be difficult, if not impossible.

Despite his age, the striker has already cemented himself as one of the finest strikers of the Premier League era, netting an incredible 181 goals in just 278 games for the club.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs this summer?

1000%! Vote No way! Vote

As Spurs have already seen with the aftermath of Gareth Bale’s departure, getting a great deal financially doesn’t necessarily guarantee you’ll spend it wisely. It’s exactly why their reported stance on Kane makes a lot of sense.

