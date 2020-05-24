 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans drool over Harry Kane's training video

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/5/2020 | 08:45pm

From the moment that Harry Kane went down injured against Southampton in the Premier League, things just began to take a turn for the worse for Tottenham.

In the eight top-flight games that he missed due to his thigh muscle rupture, Spurs won just three games, and it was no surprise to see them fall to eighth place in the table when football was finally postponed.

But what this break has allowed for, is for injured stars like Kane to try and fully recover in time for the Premier League’s restart, and judging by the training footage he posted on his official Twitter account, the England international looks raring to go.

Will Harry Kane's return fire Spurs into the top four?

Yes

Yes

No

No

And after seeing the video, Spurs fans flocked to the replies section to share their thoughts about their talisman’s potential return.

One Spurs fan meanwhile admitted that Spurs are going to miss Kane if he decides to leave for a new team to start winning trophies.

There’s no questioning just how much of an influential figure Kane is for his side.

With 181 goals in total for the club already, having him back for the business end of the current campaign could well be the difference to ensuring Spurs put up a real fight to finish in one of the all-important Champions League places.

