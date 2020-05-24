Spurs fans drool over Harry Kane’s training video

From the moment that Harry Kane went down injured against Southampton in the Premier League, things just began to take a turn for the worse for Tottenham.

In the eight top-flight games that he missed due to his thigh muscle rupture, Spurs won just three games, and it was no surprise to see them fall to eighth place in the table when football was finally postponed.

But what this break has allowed for, is for injured stars like Kane to try and fully recover in time for the Premier League’s restart, and judging by the training footage he posted on his official Twitter account, the England international looks raring to go.

And after seeing the video, Spurs fans flocked to the replies section to share their thoughts about their talisman’s potential return.

Best number 9 in the world. — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) May 23, 2020

Me calculating how many goals Harry will score next season on a 60% conversion rate pic.twitter.com/lM5d29RdpA — 사미 🇰🇷 (@hmson7i) May 23, 2020

Imagine not thinking this man is the best striker in the league 🤷‍♂️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@1882_Tottenham) May 23, 2020

Best striker in the world. — Alex (@SBergwijn_) May 23, 2020

I could watch this all day every day 😍 this makes me sooo happy! Looking good H! Can’t physically wait to see you back! Missed you so much! Enjoy! Be happy! 🖤⚽️🖤 — Lois lily (@Loislily4) May 23, 2020

Can’t wait to see @HKane back firing for club and country 💪🏼 — Tony Wallis (@twallis9) May 24, 2020

One Spurs fan meanwhile admitted that Spurs are going to miss Kane if he decides to leave for a new team to start winning trophies.

We are gonna miss this guy when is leaves ! He will start winning trophies the first season at a new team ! Levy should of put more talent around this guy — Tony Baker (@essexLADtb27) May 23, 2020

There’s no questioning just how much of an influential figure Kane is for his side.

With 181 goals in total for the club already, having him back for the business end of the current campaign could well be the difference to ensuring Spurs put up a real fight to finish in one of the all-important Champions League places.