Spurs talisman Harry Kane set to stay this summer

According to The Daily Star, Harry Kane is set to stay at Tottenham this summer.

What’s the word?

The England international has been linked with a move away from north London in recent weeks, with suggestions that he was keen on finding a new challenge where he can compete for the biggest trophies on offer.

However, The Daily Star now claim that the ongoing situation surrounding football at the moment may play into Spurs hands.

The report suggests that before football was forced to postpone, clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus were all interested in a big-money move for Kane. But now with teams facing potential financial losses over this period, the chances of them breaking the bank for a player is now becoming increasingly slim, leaving Spurs to feel “extremely confident” about keeping their star striker.

Talisman

Make no mistake about it, more than any signing Mourinho could have potentially made this summer, keeping Kane is better than absolutely every single one of them.

The forward is the north London side’s beacon of hope for a future of trophies and success, and losing him would be the ultimate hammer blow to both Mourinho and the club as a whole.

He is ‘one of their own’ after all, and with a remarkable 181 goals in 278 total games for the club, there is simply no one better around for Spurs to even hope of replacing him. It is exactly why this fresh report offers the kind of major pre-transfer window boost that can help lift spirits and ensure the Lilywhites look forward to a summer of strengthening their squad, rather than weakening it.

