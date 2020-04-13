Spurs fans react amid Milan’s interest in Hugo Lloris

It’s fair to say Hugo Lloris hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of seasons at Tottenham this year.

The Frenchman has had his fair share of howlers in the past couple of campaigns in north London, and this season has been no different.

His clanger away at Brighton saw him gift the Seagulls a goal and also injure himself in the process too, and now, reports claim that he could be set for a departure after several years at the club.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, Serie A giants Milan are interested in signing Lloris as they view him as a potential replacement for current number one Gianluigi Donnarumma.

After hearing about the potential exit links regarding Lloris, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Thanks for the memories Hennessy hugo but it’s time to go — Odyssey23 (@7Sonaldo) April 12, 2020

On my knees — Lewis (@AbelSZN_) April 12, 2020

Let him go — (@yusufdadinho) April 12, 2020

Ta-ta, don’t trip on your way out. — Ralph Farrugia (@ralphfarrugia) April 13, 2020

A couple of supporters of the north London side acknowledged that he has been a great player for the club, but that the time is right for him to move on.

Always an error in him, move him on. Been a good servant but time is up! — NJMack23 (@Nicky_Mack74) April 13, 2020

Sell him. Thank you Hugo, but your great time was under Poch, time to move on for you and THFC — davidwilliamsdk (@DavidWilliamsDK) April 12, 2020

Another couple of Spurs fans perhaps rather optimistically claimed that Donnarumma would come to north London in return for Lloris joining Milan.

Swap with donnaruma yeah — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) April 12, 2020

Donnarumma on his way — ɢɪᴏ ғᴏʀ ʙᴀʟʟᴏɴ ᴅ’ᴏʀ (@TangangaWzn) April 12, 2020

With a total of 316 games under his belt for Spurs, there can be no question that Lloris has proven himself to be an impressive servant for the north Londoners.

Should Spurs replace Hugo Lloris this summer?

100% yes.. Vote No way! Vote

But with him turning 34 later this year, and the howlers becoming all the more frequent, the time does feel right for the Lilywhites to cash in on the man they signed from French side Lyon all those years ago.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans react to an update on their chase for this left-back.