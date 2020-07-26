Spurs must steer well clear of Islam Slimani this summer

According to ESPN, Leicester striker Islam Slimani has been offered to Tottenham this summer.

One of the big talking points during the January transfer window earlier this year, was how Spurs could provide Harry Kane with some much-needed back-up.

The England international’s injury exposed the lack of depth in the striking department, and there were talks of the club bringing in Olivier Giroud. That deal failed to materialise, but according to ESPN, the club are still keen on bringing in a new centre-forward.

They claim that Foxes ace Slimani, who has been on loan at AS Monaco, has been offered to Jose Mourinho’s side, whilst former Spurs man Fernando Llorente is also considered an option.

Whilst Slimani enjoyed a relatively decent season with Monaco – he bagged nine goals in 19 games across all competitions – his time in England with both Leicester and Newcastle suggest that he simply isn’t the man to provide competition for Kane.

In 39 games in the Premier League, he managed to find the back of the net just eight times, meaning that he scored one goal every 4.8 games. Compare that to ex-Spurs ace Roman Pavlyuchenko, who netted 21 times in 78 games in the competition – an average of one every 3.7.

Plain and simple, Slimani was a major flop in the Premier League, and at the age of 32, it’s difficult to see how he gets any better. And with him also reportedly earning around £80k-per-week as per his contract with Leicester, that’s the kind of number Spurs could desperately do without in these testing times.