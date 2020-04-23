Spurs could find their Vertonghen replacement in Issa Diop

Having joined the club back in 2012, Jan Vertonghen’s career at Tottenham may finally be up this summer.

The Belgium international’s contract comes to an end at the end of the season, and reports in recent weeks have suggested the Lilywhites are perfectly happy for him to leave on a free transfer.

With the centre-back potentially leaving, Jose Mourinho will surely be on the look-out for a new defender, and according to French publication Foot Mercato, he has his eyes set on West Ham ace Issa Diop.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The report claims that Spurs have been in contact with those around the Frenchman about a potential switch, and that Diop is “not insensitive” to moving to the Lilywhites – it’s further suggested his current valuation is at €60m (£52.3m).

The 23-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for the Hammers since moving to the Premier League, playing 23 times in the top-flight this season, and even netting three times.

Standing at an imposing 6 foot 4, Diop cuts an imposing figure with his sheer physicality, and has averaged an impressive 1.7 interceptions per game in the Premier League this year.

Mourinho himself has previously waxed lyrical about the Frenchman’s abilities, and that is perhaps one of the main reasons behind Spurs seemingly targeting him this summer.

Should Spurs sign Issa Diop?

Yes Vote No Vote

Back in September 2018, following Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham, then Red Devils manager Mourinho spoke glowingly about the centre-back. He said: “(He had a) fantastic match. Congratulations to the scout that found a 21-year-old kid Diop – a monster who dominated in the duels.”

At only 23, Diop has built up considerable experience of playing at the highest level in English football, and wouldn’t need time to adjust to the pace and intensity of the game were he to move across London.

Mourinho will no doubt feel he can further develop him, and it’s why he could represent the perfect replacement for the potentially outgoing Vertonghen.