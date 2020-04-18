Alasdair Gold waxes lyrical about Spurs starlet Jamie Bowden

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has earmarked Tottenham prodigy Jamie Bowden as someone who will be “looking to impress” when football makes its return.

What did he say?

The 18-year-old has predominantly featured for Spurs’ youth sides this season, featuring 16 times across all competitions, and scoring three times.

Bowden has yet to make a senior appearance for the north Londoners, but Gold has tipped him to enjoy a bright future, even comparing him to the likes of Harry Winks and Michael Carrick.

He said: “The 18-year-old has been unfortunate with injury problems this season but boasts plenty of talent. The Ireland U19 international is a clever passer of the ball and there are shades of Winks and Carrick about him in his ease in the anchor man role.

“Bowden’s face might be familiar to Spurs fans even if they can’t work out why. That’s because he was the 19th man as Spurs edged past Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League quarter-final last season. He was photographed celebrating with the players after the final whistle, shown in many of the shots alongside Fernando Llorente. Injury problems have limited him this season but he’ll be back looking to impress when football returns.”

Trust

One of the big talking points at Spurs this season has been the reluctance to throw Troy Parrott into the first-team on a regular basis. Jose Mourinho has repeatedly insisted that the academy starlet simply isn’t ready to make his mark, and it’s why expectations about Bowden have to be tempered too.

But with Eric Dier seemingly now being seen as a bona-fide centre-back, Bowden may well get some more opportunities to shine in the senior side sooner rather than later.

If, as Gold suggests, he can get back to full fitness, then Spurs could well save millions in the transfer market by turning to Bowden instead of splashing the cash on a new big-money central midfielder.

