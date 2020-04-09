Jamie O’Hara slams Tottenham players over current situation

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie O’Hara has slammed Tottenham’s players over their lack of action amidst the controversy surrounding the club.

What did he say?

It’s fair to say it’s not been the greatest of weeks for Spurs. The north Londoners came under heavy fire for their decision to furlough some of the club’s non-playing staff, and whilst O’Hara labelled it as “stupid”, he did take aim at the players themselves too.

He said: “I’m disappointed in the players. They’re the money-earners there. Come on now, if you’re a big player at Tottenham you look after your own and for me, it’s the first and foremost thing you should be doing in this situation, so I’m surprised.

“Maybe Daniel Levy is put in a bit of a situation where he’s waiting for the players to take pay cuts, so he’s got to do something and try to save money as he’s a businessman. If I was there I’d be asking that question and hopefully some of them are, like Harry Kane and Dele Alli. They’re big players at the club and earn a lot of money – they should be looking after the staff.

“Tottenham is not just about the players, it’s about everyone at that football club – the financial team, the corporate side, the marketing, the stewards, the chefs – everything about what makes the club great is all the people that work there, so the players should be the first people to make sure they’re looked after.”

Responsibility

Levy of course will have to take the brunt of the blame that has accompanied his decision, but the players themselves as O’Hara suggests, should be trying to fight the corner of the club’s staff.

With the increasingly ridiculous amounts of money being pumped into football, and the astronomical wages players earn nowadays, the entire profession is just completely out of touch with normalcy.

Situations like these simply reinforce the divide, and it’s why Spurs’ players can send a major statement by publicly voicing their frustrations and taking a strong stance on the matter.

