Tottenham have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

Daniel Levy’s initial decision to furlough the club’s non-playing staff has been met with widespread criticism, whilst talisman Harry Kane has recently admitted he would have to consider his future at the club if his ambitions aren’t met.

And despite reports suggesting Spurs will not see Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League side, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has launched a stinging attack on the club.

He said: “He (Levy) gives me a lot of opportunities (to have a pop at him). I’ve got nothing against him, and some people have leveled that it’s because he sacked my dad. It was such a long time ago, and I have to be honest – a lot’s happened since then. I just feel at times they don’t act like a big club and the club that they should be.

“Yes, he’s spent a lot of money on the stadium and the training ground, but I feel if they really wanted to push on, they’ve had that opportunity and the ability to do so. Daniel Levy hasn’t wanted to press the button because he doesn’t really want to spend the money to push Tottenham onto the next level. He sometimes tries to do things on the cheap, so it’s got nothing to do with being a personal thing at all.”

After hearing about what Redknapp has had to say, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

I cant stand this no mark and I find it an embarrassment he captained us but he is spot on this time. Happens once every couple of years that he makes a relevant point — General Burkinshaw (@TsideSpurs) April 13, 2020

First time i ever agreed with Jamie Redknapp. Tottenham need New Owners ASAP 😭 — Aidan 🇸🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Aidan63499469) April 13, 2020

Probably one of the few times I have agreed with what Redknapp has said. — Jamie Ossie (@Jamie_Ossie) April 13, 2020

100% right — Tom81Spurs (@TomR555) April 13, 2020

Spot on but been saying this for years — Steve Day (@SteveDay17) April 13, 2020

Completely right here though — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) April 13, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans added to what Redknapp said, claiming that Levy is “holding” the north London side back and that he is “acting like we’re broke”.

Average pundit but you can’t disagree with him Levy is holding the club back on the playing side. Abysmal season self destruction every week season can’t end soon enough for Spurs. Issues behind the scenes hardly going to improve under Mourinho. — Oli (@OliMichael88) April 13, 2020

He’s right here before all the hate comes in. Levy is acting like we’re broke and about to go under. — Dan (@Daniely79) April 13, 2020

Objectively speaking, there’s not a lot wrong with Redknapp’s verdict on Levy and Spurs.

Last summer was a major case in point. Though they spent big to land Tanguy Ndombele, Spurs were really crying out for a new centre-forward to provide back-up or even challenge Kane, and yet they didn’t.

Even the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Paulo Dybala were linked with potential moves, but neither deal failed to materialise. It promised a lot, but delivered very little. It’s why Spurs fans are right to feel aggrieved.

