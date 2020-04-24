 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Jan Vertonghen's comments on his future

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/4/2020 | 09:45am

One of the major talking points heading into the summer at Tottenham is whether Jan Vertonghen will still be at the club once his contract expires.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested the Belgium international could be set to leave north London on a free transfer, but a recent update from Alasdair Gold suggested that Spurs may be inclined to keep him until this season finally reaches its conclusion.

But speaking to Play Sports (via The Independent), Vertonghen himself seemed to open the door to a potential exit. He said: “I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club. It must be a club with ambition. I want to play in Europe as the national team is important for me.”

And after hearing about what the 6 foot 2 central defender had to say, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Spurs fans questioned their own club’s ambitions, with one supporter in particular urging Vertonghen to “get out” while he can.

This promises to be a saga that could go either way.

With the issue of contracts and player registrations being a contentious issue, Vertonghen could quite conceivably spend more time at Spurs than he might have originally anticipated.

Should Spurs hand Vertonghen a new contract?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Clubs are highly unlikely to let go of first-team players when things are so uncertain, and the campaign hasn’t even finished yet. Vertonghen may have his heart set on an exit, but it may not come as soon as he thinks.

