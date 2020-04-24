Spurs fans react to Jan Vertonghen’s comments on his future

One of the major talking points heading into the summer at Tottenham is whether Jan Vertonghen will still be at the club once his contract expires.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested the Belgium international could be set to leave north London on a free transfer, but a recent update from Alasdair Gold suggested that Spurs may be inclined to keep him until this season finally reaches its conclusion.

But speaking to Play Sports (via The Independent), Vertonghen himself seemed to open the door to a potential exit. He said: “I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club. It must be a club with ambition. I want to play in Europe as the national team is important for me.”

And after hearing about what the 6 foot 2 central defender had to say, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Better be with @SpursOfficial @JanVertonghen has been a amazing player for us over the years. — Danny (@Dannycon643) April 22, 2020

I won’t ever accept any Jan slander give this man the extension he deserves even if it’s only for a year or two. — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) April 22, 2020

People are being so harsh on jan, he would be great to have for another year in transition — Jace (@JaceTucker1) April 22, 2020

Get this dinosaur out — biscuit (@skinner133) April 22, 2020

Jan, thank you a lot for your service mate and good luck at your next club, no disrespect whatsoever — ManLikeJimmy (@ortner_jan) April 22, 2020

Breaks my heart tbh, love him, but he’s not the player he once was sadly. Will always be a Spurs legend though, has been a fantastic servant over the years. — Tim Parkes (@ShaolinMunkeh) April 22, 2020

Sadly he’s not at a level we require his legs are gone — martin ward (@martinward79) April 22, 2020

Some Spurs fans questioned their own club’s ambitions, with one supporter in particular urging Vertonghen to “get out” while he can.

Tottenham dont have any ambition so he won’t sign for us. — Andy Perry (@andyperry79) April 22, 2020

He’s pretty much wasted the last several years with us. He was a brilliant player and could have won things elsewhere. How he was tricked into signing for us still amazes me. Get out while you can Jan and get some silverware before your career is over. Wish you all the best. — GD (@gareth1882) April 23, 2020

Spurs definitely not the right club for him, bye — SkippOurSZN (@OnlyRateGoatFC) April 23, 2020

This promises to be a saga that could go either way.

With the issue of contracts and player registrations being a contentious issue, Vertonghen could quite conceivably spend more time at Spurs than he might have originally anticipated.

Should Spurs hand Vertonghen a new contract?

Clubs are highly unlikely to let go of first-team players when things are so uncertain, and the campaign hasn’t even finished yet. Vertonghen may have his heart set on an exit, but it may not come as soon as he thinks.