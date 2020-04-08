Alasdair Gold delivers contract update on Japhet Tanganga

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, after activating an extra-year option in Japhet Tanganga’s contract a couple of months ago, Tottenham are keen to tie him down to a new longer-term deal.

What’s the word?

The defender’s original deal with the club was set to expire this summer, and there may have been some major concern at the prospect of losing him on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old had enjoyed a real break-through campaign in north London prior to the Premier League being postponed, making 11 appearances in the first-team.

And now, Gold has delivered a promising update on his future with the Lilywhites, claiming that once football returns to normal, Spurs are keen to give him a new long-term contract, with Jose Mourinho “believing he will be an important player going forward for the north London outfit”.

Encouraging sign

Amidst all the uncertainty over the futures of the likes of Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen, this nugget of news from Gold is an encouraging sign that Spurs are still trying to be on the front foot with some of their first-team players.

Tanganga – rated at £7.2m by Transfermarkt – has been one of the big bright sparks of what has otherwise been a tumultuous season for Spurs, which really kick-started with Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

The versatile defender has played all across the back-four, and has performed admirably, with Mourinho himself lauding the youngster for his performance against Liverpool, suggesting the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane knew who he was now.

And now, it seems rather than losing one of their best prospects on a free transfer, they could conceivably build their entire defence around him for the years to come.

