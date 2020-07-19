Spurs fans react as Japhet Tanganga contract talks stall

One of the emerging stars of a difficult season in north London, Japhet Tanganga has firmly cemented himself as part of the first-team squad at Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has played 11 times across all competitions for the first-team this year, including playing the full 90 minutes in clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

But according to The Athletic, his long-term future at the club looks a little uncertain at the moment. They claim that contract talks with the academy product have stalled, with Spurs offering him around £15k-a-week – he currently earns just £1k-a-week.

The report does add however that Tanganga is keen to stay at Spurs, and that there is confidence a deal will be struck between both parties.

And after hearing about the update on his future, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, with a few not particularly happy with Tanganga not signing the new offer.

Not the biggest Levy fan but £15,000 is a bloody good offer – got loads of potential but needs proving — GM (@ea1gmessina) July 18, 2020

Don’t be greedy — Will.i.am Treacy (@wtreacy84) July 18, 2020

Imagine getting a pay rise of 15 times your current salary and not being happy. If he has a good season next year look into it again, the lads only played a handful of games. — Wazza (@wayne_mcgarry) July 18, 2020

Take the 15 lad — Dale Christie (@Chippa_247) July 18, 2020

Loads of Spurs fans meanwhile insisted that the club have to do everything to make sure Tanganga signs his new deal, with many urging the north London side to just pay him whatever he wants.

If we lose this lad Im fully on the Levy out bandwagon. Absolute star and could be the heart of our CD like Ledley was for years to come. — The Mockers (@MarkBennett81) July 18, 2020

Gotta tie this lad down, was outstanding v Liverpool at our place, looked like he’d been playing in first team for years. Sure he’ll sign a deal.. hope he signs the deal — ⚪️⚪️ (@bashy_1986) July 18, 2020

the boy is mustard…. hopefully a long servant of the club, we be involved in the England setup before we know it…£40,000+ easily — BENJI THORPE (@benji_4pence) July 18, 2020

He is already premiership quality and definitely along with Skipp & Parrott I hope a future spine at SPURS — The Hoff. (@PaulHofford) July 18, 2020

They don’t want to loose him Pay him £20k / £25k or whatever it takes to get him signed up. A tremendous prospect for the long term ⚽️ — Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) July 18, 2020

give him a mill a week if he wants whatever he needs — (@EthanTHFC__) July 18, 2020

It would be a massive disappointment if Spurs failed to agree new terms with Tanganga.

Can Tanganga be the new Ledley King?

Yes Vote No Vote

As much as new signings are great, bringing through homegrown players who have made the step-up from the academy always feels a lot more exciting and rewarding.

Whilst injuries have kept him out of action since the Premier League’s restart, there’s no questioning at just 21, Tanganga could play a huge role for Spurs in the future.