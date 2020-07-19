 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Japhet Tanganga contract talks stall

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/7/2020 | 10:45am

One of the emerging stars of a difficult season in north London, Japhet Tanganga has firmly cemented himself as part of the first-team squad at Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has played 11 times across all competitions for the first-team this year, including playing the full 90 minutes in clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

But according to The Athletic, his long-term future at the club looks a little uncertain at the moment. They claim that contract talks with the academy product have stalled, with Spurs offering him around £15k-a-week – he currently earns just £1k-a-week.

The report does add however that Tanganga is keen to stay at Spurs, and that there is confidence a deal will be struck between both parties.

And after hearing about the update on his future, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, with a few not particularly happy with Tanganga not signing the new offer.

Loads of Spurs fans meanwhile insisted that the club have to do everything to make sure Tanganga signs his new deal, with many urging the north London side to just pay him whatever he wants.

It would be a massive disappointment if Spurs failed to agree new terms with Tanganga.

Can Tanganga be the new Ledley King?

Yes

Yes

No

No

As much as new signings are great, bringing through homegrown players who have made the step-up from the academy always feels a lot more exciting and rewarding.

Whilst injuries have kept him out of action since the Premier League’s restart, there’s no questioning at just 21, Tanganga could play a huge role for Spurs in the future.

